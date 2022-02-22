Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Chesterton (14) 22-0 280 1
- Fishers 20-2 242 3
- Homestead 18-5 189 5
- Carmel 16-5 174 2
- Indpls Ben Davis 18-2 140 9
- Penn 18-2 135 8
- Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 18-2 119 10
- Indpls Cathedral 18-6 109 4
- Valparaiso 18-4 75 7
- Anderson 18-4 49 NR
Others receiving votes:
Lawrence North 43. Floyd Central 40. Bloomington North 30. Terre Haute North 26. Indpls Tech 13. Lafayette Jeff 9. Indpls N. Central 7.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Glenn (5) 20-1 248 3
- Mishawaka Marian (7) 18-3 247 2
- Sullivan (1) 20-1 210 4
- Leo 16-3 186 5
- NorthWood (1) 21-1 172 1
- Norwell 19-3 141 7
- Peru 16-1 139 6
- Brownstown 19-3 107 10
- New Castle 15-4 77 8
- Connersville 17-6 45 NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Brebeuf 42. Greensburg 35. N. Harrison 31.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Monroe Central (13) 20-0 270 2
- Eastside 20-1 232 T3
- Central Noble 21-2 212 1
- Linton-Stockton 19-3 200 5
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 16-4 185 T3
- Carroll (Flora) 18-1 150 6
- Wapahani 17-4 117 9
- S. Spencer 16-3 70 8
- Northeastern 16-4 69 NR
- Eastern Hancock 15-5 58 NR
Others receiving votes:
Lake Station 49. Indpls Park Tudor 34. Clinton Prairie 8. Eastern (Pekin) 7. Fairfield 7. University 6. N. Putnam 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- N. Daviess (6) 19-3 222 3
- Gary 21st Century (5) 16-4 210 1
- Bloomfield (2) 17-4 192 2
- Loogootee 17-5 168 5
- Barr-Reeve 15-7 155 7
- N. White 17-3 152 6
- Tindley 15-7 144 8
- Edinburgh 18-3 139 4
- Covington 16-5 51 NR
- Indpls Lutheran 14-5 41 9
Others receiving votes:
Triton 26. Jac-Cen-Del 19. Lafayette Catholic 18. Argos 10. Borden 7. Orleans 6.