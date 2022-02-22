Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Chesterton (14) 22-0 280 1
  2. Fishers 20-2 242 3
  3. Homestead 18-5 189 5
  4. Carmel 16-5 174 2
  5. Indpls Ben Davis 18-2 140 9
  6. Penn 18-2 135 8
  7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 18-2 119 10
  8. Indpls Cathedral 18-6 109 4
  9. Valparaiso 18-4 75 7
  10. Anderson 18-4 49 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Lawrence North 43. Floyd Central 40. Bloomington North 30. Terre Haute North 26. Indpls Tech 13. Lafayette Jeff 9. Indpls N. Central 7.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Glenn (5) 20-1 248 3
  2. Mishawaka Marian (7) 18-3 247 2
  3. Sullivan (1) 20-1 210 4
  4. Leo 16-3 186 5
  5. NorthWood (1) 21-1 172 1
  6. Norwell 19-3 141 7
  7. Peru 16-1 139 6
  8. Brownstown 19-3 107 10
  9. New Castle 15-4 77 8
  10. Connersville 17-6 45 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Indpls Brebeuf 42. Greensburg 35. N. Harrison 31.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Monroe Central (13) 20-0 270 2
  2. Eastside 20-1 232 T3
  3. Central Noble 21-2 212 1
  4. Linton-Stockton 19-3 200 5
  5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 16-4 185 T3
  6. Carroll (Flora) 18-1 150 6
  7. Wapahani 17-4 117 9
  8. S. Spencer 16-3 70 8
  9. Northeastern 16-4 69 NR
  10. Eastern Hancock 15-5 58 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Lake Station 49. Indpls Park Tudor 34. Clinton Prairie 8. Eastern (Pekin) 7. Fairfield 7. University 6. N. Putnam 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. N. Daviess (6) 19-3 222 3
  2. Gary 21st Century (5) 16-4 210 1
  3. Bloomfield (2) 17-4 192 2
  4. Loogootee 17-5 168 5
  5. Barr-Reeve 15-7 155 7
  6. N. White 17-3 152 6
  7. Tindley 15-7 144 8
  8. Edinburgh 18-3 139 4
  9. Covington 16-5 51 NR
  10. Indpls Lutheran 14-5 41 9
    Others receiving votes:
    Triton 26. Jac-Cen-Del 19. Lafayette Catholic 18. Argos 10. Borden 7. Orleans 6.