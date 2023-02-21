FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia bested Homestead 51-46 to finish second in the SAC standings, Blackhawk Christian beat Leo by 18, while Lakeland Christian won its 18th game of the season by edging Canterbury 42-40 to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.

Concordia and Homestead both finish 7-2 in conference behind SAC champion Wayne, but the Cadets earn second place with thanks to Tuesday’s head-to-head win over the Spartans. Homestead will travel to 3A no. 3 Norwell on Friday in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

At Leo High School it was 2A no. 4 Blackhawk Christian improving to 19-3 on the season with a 68-50 win over the host Lions. Kellen Pickett led the Braves with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Josh Furst added 13 points and Isaac Smith 12. Jackson McGee paced the Lions with 18 points while Trey Hiteshew chipped in with 11.

At Canterbury High School visiting Lakeland Christian got 26 points from Seth Martin as the Cougars edged the host Cavaliers 42-40. Lakeland improves to 18-4 overall this season while Canterbury falls to 5-16. The Cavs were led by Taurean Brown and Will Russell with 12 points apiece.