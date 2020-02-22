2/21 Play of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell’s Will Geiger threw down an alley-oop for the first points of the night at the Castle on the way to a 30-point win over Jay County, earning the Norwell senior Highlight Zone “Play of the Week” honors!
by: Glenn MariniPosted: / Updated:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell’s Will Geiger threw down an alley-oop for the first points of the night at the Castle on the way to a 30-point win over Jay County, earning the Norwell senior Highlight Zone “Play of the Week” honors!