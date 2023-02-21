The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (13)
|24-0
|278
|1
|2. Penn (1)
|21-1
|250
|2
|3. Hammond Central
|20-1
|198
|4
|4. Center Grove
|18-2
|168
|5
|5. Kokomo
|18-4
|164
|T6
|6. Brownsburg
|18-3
|144
|3
|7. Indpls Cathedral
|16-5
|118
|T6
|8. Munster
|20-2
|103
|8
|9. Jennings Co.
|18-2
|89
|9
|10. Greenfield
|20-1
|59
|NR
Others receiving votes: New Palestine 57. Carmel 29. Anderson 15. Northridge 8.
Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. NorthWood (10)
|19-2
|270
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian (4)
|20-2
|256
|2
|3. Norwell
|19-3
|178
|3
|4. Connersville
|17-4
|175
|7
|5. Oak Hill
|18-2
|137
|9
|6. W. Noble
|18-3
|126
|4
|7. S. Bend Washington
|15-4
|123
|8
|8. Lake Station
|18-2
|119
|6
|9. N. Daviess
|19-5
|105
|NR
|10. Scottsburg
|16-4
|53
|5
Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 51. Indpls Brebeuf 41. Beech Grove 33. Guerin Catholic 7. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6.
Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Linton-Stockton (13)
|21-1
|278
|1
|2. Wapahani
|20-1
|242
|2
|3. S. Spencer
|19-1
|198
|3
|4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)
|18-3
|190
|4
|5. University
|19-1
|169
|5
|6. Brownstown
|17-4
|162
|6
|7. Gary 21st Century
|15-5
|120
|8
|8. Providence
|17-4
|97
|7
|9. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|19-3
|79
|10
|10. Carroll (Flora)
|17-4
|53
|NR
Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 28. Adams Central 25. Tipton 21. S. Knox 6. N. Judson 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6.
Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bloomfield (10)
|19-3
|270
|1
|2. Orleans (3)
|20-2
|258
|2
|3. Fountain Central
|18-4
|191
|4
|4. Loogootee
|15-7
|170
|5
|5. Bethesda Christian
|17-3
|162
|6
|5. Morgan Twp. (1)
|18-4
|162
|3
|7. Greenwood Christian
|15-6
|143
|9
|8. Indpls Lutheran
|13-7
|81
|NR
|9. Ev. Christian
|14-9
|65
|8
|10. Michigan City Marquette
|15-7
|59
|10
Others receiving votes:
Blue River 47. Tri 26. Christian Academy 25. Traders Point Christian 21.