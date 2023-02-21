The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-LPtsPrv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (13)24-02781
2. Penn (1)21-12502
3. Hammond Central20-11984
4. Center Grove18-21685
5. Kokomo18-4164T6
6. Brownsburg18-31443
7. Indpls Cathedral16-5118T6
8. Munster20-21038
9. Jennings Co.18-2899
10. Greenfield20-159NR

Others receiving votes: New Palestine 57. Carmel 29. Anderson 15. Northridge 8.

Class 3A

W-LPtsPrv
1. NorthWood (10)19-22701
2. Mishawaka Marian (4)20-22562
3. Norwell19-31783
4. Connersville17-41757
5. Oak Hill18-21379
6. W. Noble18-31264
7. S. Bend Washington15-41238
8. Lake Station18-21196
9. N. Daviess19-5105NR
10. Scottsburg16-4535

Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 51. Indpls Brebeuf 41. Beech Grove 33. Guerin Catholic 7. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6.

Class 2A

W-LPtsPrv
1. Linton-Stockton (13)21-12781
2. Wapahani20-12422
3. S. Spencer19-11983
4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)18-31904
5. University19-11695
6. Brownstown17-41626
7. Gary 21st Century15-51208
8. Providence17-4977
9. Southwestern (Jefferson)19-37910
10. Carroll (Flora)17-453NR

Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 28. Adams Central 25. Tipton 21. S. Knox 6. N. Judson 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6.

Class 1A

W-LPtsPrv
1. Bloomfield (10)19-32701
2. Orleans (3)20-22582
3. Fountain Central18-41914
4. Loogootee15-71705
5. Bethesda Christian17-31626
5. Morgan Twp. (1)18-41623
7. Greenwood Christian15-61439
8. Indpls Lutheran13-781NR
9. Ev. Christian14-9658
10. Michigan City Marquette15-75910

Others receiving votes:

Blue River 47. Tri 26. Christian Academy 25. Traders Point Christian 21.