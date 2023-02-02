FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ajani Washington led the Cadets with 25 points as Concordia topped visiting Angola 86-50 at Eugene Parker Court to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.

David Speckhard added 14 points for Concordia while Joe Tapp chipped in with 10.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 56, Fremont 49

Anderson 68, Richmond 54

Argos 50, Triton 45, OT

Bedford N. Lawrence 58, Floyd Central 34

Beech Grove 56, Indpls Scecina 42

Bellmont 71, E. Noble 63

Bloomfield 49, N. Daviess 47, 2OT

Bloomington North 68, Edgewood 26

Blue River 61, Knightstown 38

Brownsburg 49, Indpls Attucks 46

Brownstown 92, Columbus East 47

Cambridge City 62, Union Co. 45

Carmel 62, Lawrence North 59

Carroll (Flora) 77, Clinton Central 33

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54, Huntington North 44

Caston 52, N. White 29

Central Noble 61, Prairie Hts. 59

Christian Academy 66, Madison Shawe 31

Clay City 73, Shakamak 56

Clinton Prairie 55, Rossville 41

Corydon 81, Austin 72

Daleville 68, Randolph Southern 49

Danville 56, Frankfort 49

DeKalb 44, Leo 43

Eastside 66, Hamilton 21

Elkhart 71, New Prairie 56

Elwood 63, Tri-Central 60

Evansville Reitz 61, Evansville Memorial 45

Fairfield 66, Garrett 43

Fishers 45, Westfield 35

Ft. Wayne Concordia 86, Angola 50

Greenfield 56, Delta 43

Hamilton Hts. 66, Frankton 59

Hamilton Southeastern 44, Franklin Central 40

Henryville 52, Eastern (Pekin) 45

Indpls Brebeuf 56, Indpls Lutheran 36

Indpls Chatard 60, Indpls Roncalli 41

Indpls N. Central 81, Lawrence Central 44

Indpls Park Tudor 78, Indpls International 17

Indpls Pike 77, Decatur Central 66

Jasper 46, Barr-Reeve 30

Jay Co. 52, Southern Wells 49

Jeffersonville 56, Rock Creek Academy 27

Jennings Co. 74, New Albany 61

Kokomo 59, Indpls Tech 46

Lafayette Catholic 55, Twin Lakes 26

Lafayette Harrison 74, Logansport 53

Lakeland 78, Churubusco 29

Lapel 55, Alexandria 39

Lawrenceburg 50, E. Central 33

Manchester 78, Northfield 44

Martinsville 69, Speedway 57

Mishawaka Marian 68, Bremen 26

Monrovia 50, Greencastle 47

Montverde Academy, Fla. 62, LaPorte LaLumiere 45

Muncie Central 70, Marion 63

N. Central (Farmersburg) 69, Washington Catholic 44

N. Posey 61, Pike Central 59

New Palestine 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 34

Noblesville 58, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51

Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 41

Northridge 74, Wawasee 54

Penn 88, Glenn 44

Plymouth 57, Goshen 51

Providence 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 26

S. Bend Adams 79, Jimtown 50

S. Ripley 80, Southwestern (Hanover) 72, OT

Scottsburg 77, Clarksville 51

Seeger 60, Riverton Parke 25

Seton Catholic 70, Union City 49

Seymour 47, Madison 27

Shenandoah 71, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 29

Southmont 51, Tri-West 48

Southwood 60, Rochester 55

Sullivan 71, Owen Valley 55

Taylor 65, Eastern (Greentown) 56, 2OT

Terre Haute South 71, Northview 64

Tippecanoe Valley 62, Wabash 50

Tri 63, Indiana Deaf 17

University 61, Traders Point Christian 52

Vincennes (South Knox- 46, Evansville North 34

W. Noble 80, Westview 69

Warsaw 57, Mishawaka 54

Washington 67, Vincennes 54

Western Boone 50, Crawfordsville 48

Whiteland 51, Indian Creek 41

Wood Memorial 69, Vincennes Rivet 34

Woodlan 65, S. Adams 53

Yorktown 55, Pendleton Hts. 49

Zionsville 68, Avon 56