2/2 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Homestead (13) 18-0 260 1
- Lawrence North 16-1 232 2
- Indpls Cathedral 14-1 206 3
- Carmel 15-1 186 4
- Lafayette Jeff 15-1 137 7
- S. Bend Adams 15-1 123 5
- Plainfield 13-1 116 8
- Warren Central 12-5 90 10
- Indianapolis Attucks 14-4 83 6
- Ev. Reitz 11-1 41 9
Others receiving votes:
Zionsville 14. Westfield 13. Chesterton 13. Crown Point 13. Gary West 8. Bloomington South 7. Brownsburg 6. Carroll (Allen) 6. Bloomington North 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Hammond (9) 12-1 244 1
- Ev. Bosse (4) 13-0 242 2
- Heritage Hills 12-1 194 4
- Silver Creek 11-4 162 3
- Mishawaka Marian 12-2 148 7
- Leo 13-1 147 5
- Greensburg 12-2 115 8
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 10-3 84 6
- Danville 10-2 82 T9
- Sullivan 12-2 66 T9
Others receiving votes:
Guerin Catholic 63. Peru 7. Connersville 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13) 14-1 260 1
- Shenandoah 14-3 230 2
- S. Spencer 11-2 184 4
- Linton-Stockton 14-3 150 3
- Central Noble 15-1 145 6
- Parke Heritage 15-3 128 5
- Indpls Covenant Christian 13-2 122 8
- S. Ripley 13-1 103 9
- Blackford 11-4 78 7
- Westview 11-3 61 10
Others receiving votes:
Madison-Grant 50. Northeastern 26. Churubusco 15. Eastern Hancock 8.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (13) 15-2 260 1
- Loogootee 14-3 222 2
- Kouts 16-2 206 3
- Bloomfield 10-3 158 5
- Tindley 11-5 123 8
- Orleans 12-1 120 10
- Edinburgh 14-4 119 7
- N. Daviess 12-3 114 4
- Indpls Lutheran 15-3 88 9
- Morristown 11-4 52 6
Others receiving votes:
Jac-Cen-Del 30. Triton 24. Lafayette Catholic 19. Covington 19. Greenwood Christian 6.