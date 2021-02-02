2/2 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

by: Associated Press

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Homestead (13) 18-0 260 1
  2. Lawrence North 16-1 232 2
  3. Indpls Cathedral 14-1 206 3
  4. Carmel 15-1 186 4
  5. Lafayette Jeff 15-1 137 7
  6. S. Bend Adams 15-1 123 5
  7. Plainfield 13-1 116 8
  8. Warren Central 12-5 90 10
  9. Indianapolis Attucks 14-4 83 6
  10. Ev. Reitz 11-1 41 9
    Others receiving votes:
    Zionsville 14. Westfield 13. Chesterton 13. Crown Point 13. Gary West 8. Bloomington South 7. Brownsburg 6. Carroll (Allen) 6. Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Hammond (9) 12-1 244 1
  2. Ev. Bosse (4) 13-0 242 2
  3. Heritage Hills 12-1 194 4
  4. Silver Creek 11-4 162 3
  5. Mishawaka Marian 12-2 148 7
  6. Leo 13-1 147 5
  7. Greensburg 12-2 115 8
  8. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 10-3 84 6
  9. Danville 10-2 82 T9
  10. Sullivan 12-2 66 T9
    Others receiving votes:
    Guerin Catholic 63. Peru 7. Connersville 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13) 14-1 260 1
  2. Shenandoah 14-3 230 2
  3. S. Spencer 11-2 184 4
  4. Linton-Stockton 14-3 150 3
  5. Central Noble 15-1 145 6
  6. Parke Heritage 15-3 128 5
  7. Indpls Covenant Christian 13-2 122 8
  8. S. Ripley 13-1 103 9
  9. Blackford 11-4 78 7
  10. Westview 11-3 61 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Madison-Grant 50. Northeastern 26. Churubusco 15. Eastern Hancock 8.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (13) 15-2 260 1
  2. Loogootee 14-3 222 2
  3. Kouts 16-2 206 3
  4. Bloomfield 10-3 158 5
  5. Tindley 11-5 123 8
  6. Orleans 12-1 120 10
  7. Edinburgh 14-4 119 7
  8. N. Daviess 12-3 114 4
  9. Indpls Lutheran 15-3 88 9
  10. Morristown 11-4 52 6
    Others receiving votes:
    Jac-Cen-Del 30. Triton 24. Lafayette Catholic 19. Covington 19. Greenwood Christian 6.

