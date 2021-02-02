2/2 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The road to Bankers Life Fieldhouse began on Tuesday night as IHSAA girls sectionals tipped off all over northeast Indiana.

At Columbia City's new gymnasium it was perennial 4A power Homestead topping Wayne 69-26 while Huntington North edged New Haven in the nightcap 31-29. At that location it will be Homestead facing Columbia City on Friday night at 6 in what will be your Highlight Zone "Game of the Week" while Huntington North will play South Side at 8 p.m.