2/2 Girls Basketball Sectionals Opening Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The road to Bankers Life Fieldhouse began on Tuesday night as IHSAA girls sectionals tipped off all over northeast Indiana.

At Columbia City’s new gymnasium it was perennial 4A power Homestead topping Wayne 69-26 while Huntington North edged New Haven in the nightcap 31-29. At that location it will be Homestead facing Columbia City on Friday night at 6 in what will be your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” while Huntington North will play South Side at 8 p.m.



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A

Merrillville(equals)

Munster 53, Highland 37 Chesterton(equals)

Valparaiso 46, Portage 36 Mishawaka(equals)

Mishawaka 52, S. Bend Riley 28 Goshen(equals)

Penn 82, Concord 27

Warsaw 33, Goshen 29 DeKalb(equals)

E. Noble 71, Ft. Wayne North 33

Ft. Wayne Northrop 58, DeKalb 50 Columbia City(equals)

Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Wayne 26

Huntington North 31, New Haven 29 Harrison (West Lafayette)(equals)

Logansport 128, Northwestern 64 Zionsville(equals)

Fishers 45, Westfield 43

Noblesville 57, Hamilton Southeastern 48 Muncie Central(equals)

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36, Pendleton Hts. 32

New Palestine 59, Anderson 55 North Central (Indianapolis)(equals)

Indpls Cathedral 56, Warren Central 47

Indpls N. Central 88, Indpls Attucks 15 Indpls Ben Davis(equals)

Indpls Perry Meridian 37, Decatur Central 15 Terre Haute North(equals)

Brownsburg 60, Avon 28

Plainfield 53, Mooresville 47, OT Franklin(equals)

Franklin 77, Shelbyville 43 East Central(equals)

Columbus North 57, Bloomington South 43

E. Central 43, Columbus East 27 New Albany(equals)

Bedford N. Lawrence 78, New Albany 44

Jennings Co. 72, Seymour 48 Ev. Harrison(equals)

Castle 66, Ev. Reitz 19

Ev. North 51, Ev. Central 32

Class 3A(equals) Griffith(equals)

Hanover Central 42, Wheeler 16 South Bend St. Joseph’s(equals)

S. Bend Washington 63, New Prairie 26 Wawasee(equals)

Lakeland 62, Central Noble 56

NorthWood 51, Wawasee 48 Garrett(equals)

Angola 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 38

Garrett 62, Leo 28 Twin Lakes(equals)

Benton Central 58, Maconaquah 46 Tri-West(equals)

Monrovia 52, Frankfort 37 Heritage Christian(equals)

Heritage Christian 62, Indpls Shortridge 15 Speedway(equals)

Indian Creek 48, Indpls Ritter 34

Indpls Herron 45, Indpls Washington 27 Mount Vernon (Posey)(equals)

Gibson Southern 62, Ev. Bosse 29

Heritage Hills 39, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 25Class 2A(equals) Fairfield(equals)

Prairie Hts. 81, S. Bend Career Academy 17

Bremen 54, Westview 22 Fountain Central(equals)

Lafayette Catholic 64, Rossville 27 Alexandria(equals)

Alexandria 61, Monroe Central 30

Frankton 64, Wapahani 32 Union County(equals)

Northeastern 82, Centerville 19 Eastern (Pekin)(equals)

Clarksville 36, Providence 34 N. Knox(equals)

Linton 54, Mitchell 28

Class 1A(equals) Kouts(equals)

Morgan Twp. 88, Gary 21st Century 19 Oregon-Davis(equals)

Culver 60, W. Central 36

Triton 56, Oregon-Davis 41 Fremont(equals)

Fremont 38, Elkhart Christian 17 Tri-County(equals)

N. White 59, Tri-County 33

Pioneer 59, Caston 32 Northfield(equals)

Northfield 76, Southwood 45 Tri-Central(equals)

Cowan 45, Wes-Del 23

Tri-Central 85, Daleville 35 Tri(equals)

Blue River 68, Union City 52

Union (Modoc) 51, Tri 48 Bloomfield(equals)

Shakamak 26, Clay City 24 Bethesda Christian(equals)

Traders Point Christian 40, Indiana Math and Science Academy 25 Indpls Lutheran(equals)

Indpls Lutheran 58, Central Christian 36 Waldron(equals)

Jac-Cen-Del 57, Oldenburg 21 New Washington(equals)

Borden 52, S. Central (Elizabeth) 17

Christian Academy 48, Rock Creek Academy 35 Edinburgh(equals)

W. Washington 43, Edinburgh 40 Loogootee(equals)

Loogootee 67, Shoals 34

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Bethany Christian 89, Clinton Christian 37

Blackford 102, Elwood 52

Columbus HomeSchool 51, Columbus Christian 43

Ft. Wayne Snider 61, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58

Glenn 63, S. Bend Washington 43

Greencastle 74, N. Montgomery 45

Henryville 69, Providence 56

Indpls Ben Davis 54, Franklin Central 53

Indpls Metro 59, Christel House Academy 48

Indpls Shortridge 62, Traders Point Christian 55

Jimtown 77, Elkhart Christian 71

Michigan City Marquette 70, Lake Station 67

N. Putnam 65, Covenant Christian 60

N. White 50, Frontier 34

New Palestine 59, Anderson 55

Penn 63, S. Bend Clay 43

S. Adams 57, Norwell 53

Speedway 60, Eminence 36