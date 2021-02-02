2/2 Girls Basketball Sectionals Opening Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The road to Bankers Life Fieldhouse began on Tuesday night as IHSAA girls sectionals tipped off all over northeast Indiana.

At Columbia City’s new gymnasium it was perennial 4A power Homestead topping Wayne 69-26 while Huntington North edged New Haven in the nightcap 31-29. At that location it will be Homestead facing Columbia City on Friday night at 6 in what will be your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” while Huntington North will play South Side at 8 p.m.


GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A

  1. Merrillville(equals)
    Munster 53, Highland 37
  2. Chesterton(equals)
    Valparaiso 46, Portage 36
  3. Mishawaka(equals)
    Mishawaka 52, S. Bend Riley 28
  4. Goshen(equals)
    Penn 82, Concord 27
    Warsaw 33, Goshen 29
  5. DeKalb(equals)
    E. Noble 71, Ft. Wayne North 33
    Ft. Wayne Northrop 58, DeKalb 50
  6. Columbia City(equals)
    Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Wayne 26
    Huntington North 31, New Haven 29
  7. Harrison (West Lafayette)(equals)
    Logansport 128, Northwestern 64
  8. Zionsville(equals)
    Fishers 45, Westfield 43
    Noblesville 57, Hamilton Southeastern 48
  9. Muncie Central(equals)
    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36, Pendleton Hts. 32
    New Palestine 59, Anderson 55
  10. North Central (Indianapolis)(equals)
    Indpls Cathedral 56, Warren Central 47
    Indpls N. Central 88, Indpls Attucks 15
  11. Indpls Ben Davis(equals)
    Indpls Perry Meridian 37, Decatur Central 15
  12. Terre Haute North(equals)
    Brownsburg 60, Avon 28
    Plainfield 53, Mooresville 47, OT
  13. Franklin(equals)
    Franklin 77, Shelbyville 43
  14. East Central(equals)
    Columbus North 57, Bloomington South 43
    E. Central 43, Columbus East 27
  15. New Albany(equals)
    Bedford N. Lawrence 78, New Albany 44
    Jennings Co. 72, Seymour 48
  16. Ev. Harrison(equals)
    Castle 66, Ev. Reitz 19
    Ev. North 51, Ev. Central 32
    Class 3A(equals)
  17. Griffith(equals)
    Hanover Central 42, Wheeler 16
  18. South Bend St. Joseph’s(equals)
    S. Bend Washington 63, New Prairie 26
  19. Wawasee(equals)
    Lakeland 62, Central Noble 56
    NorthWood 51, Wawasee 48
  20. Garrett(equals)
    Angola 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 38
    Garrett 62, Leo 28
  21. Twin Lakes(equals)
    Benton Central 58, Maconaquah 46
  22. Tri-West(equals)
    Monrovia 52, Frankfort 37
  23. Heritage Christian(equals)
    Heritage Christian 62, Indpls Shortridge 15
  24. Speedway(equals)
    Indian Creek 48, Indpls Ritter 34
    Indpls Herron 45, Indpls Washington 27
  25. Mount Vernon (Posey)(equals)
    Gibson Southern 62, Ev. Bosse 29
    Heritage Hills 39, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 25
  26. Fairfield(equals)
    Prairie Hts. 81, S. Bend Career Academy 17
    Bremen 54, Westview 22
  27. Fountain Central(equals)
    Lafayette Catholic 64, Rossville 27
  28. Alexandria(equals)
    Alexandria 61, Monroe Central 30
    Frankton 64, Wapahani 32
  29. Union County(equals)
    Northeastern 82, Centerville 19
  30. Eastern (Pekin)(equals)
    Clarksville 36, Providence 34
  31. N. Knox(equals)
    Linton 54, Mitchell 28
  32. Lake Station(equals)
    Lake Station 56, Michigan City Marquette 34
  33. N. Judson(equals)
    Westville 49, Hebron 37
  35. Eastside(equals)
    Churubusco 60, Whitko 37
  36. Manchester(equals)
    Manchester 76, Carroll (Flora) 69
    Rochester 46, Wabash 40
    Union Co. 48, Knightstown 20
  40. S. Putnam(equals)
    S. Putnam 97, Riverton Parke 17
  41. S. Ripley(equals)
    S. Ripley 33, N. Decatur 29
    Southwestern (Hanover) 41, Milan 17
  44. Forest Park(equals)
    Ev. Mater Dei 35, Southridge 34, OT
    Class 1A(equals)
  45. Kouts(equals)
    Morgan Twp. 88, Gary 21st Century 19
  46. Oregon-Davis(equals)
    Culver 60, W. Central 36
    Triton 56, Oregon-Davis 41
  47. Fremont(equals)
    Fremont 38, Elkhart Christian 17
  48. Tri-County(equals)
    N. White 59, Tri-County 33
    Pioneer 59, Caston 32
  49. Northfield(equals)
    Northfield 76, Southwood 45
  50. Tri-Central(equals)
    Cowan 45, Wes-Del 23
    Tri-Central 85, Daleville 35
  51. Tri(equals)
    Blue River 68, Union City 52
    Union (Modoc) 51, Tri 48
  52. Bloomfield(equals)
    Shakamak 26, Clay City 24
  53. Bethesda Christian(equals)
    Traders Point Christian 40, Indiana Math and Science Academy 25
  54. Indpls Lutheran(equals)
    Indpls Lutheran 58, Central Christian 36
  55. Waldron(equals)
    Jac-Cen-Del 57, Oldenburg 21
  56. New Washington(equals)
    Borden 52, S. Central (Elizabeth) 17
    Christian Academy 48, Rock Creek Academy 35
  57. Edinburgh(equals)
    W. Washington 43, Edinburgh 40
  58. Loogootee(equals)
    Loogootee 67, Shoals 34

Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Bethany Christian 89, Clinton Christian 37
Blackford 102, Elwood 52
Columbus HomeSchool 51, Columbus Christian 43
Ft. Wayne Snider 61, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58
Glenn 63, S. Bend Washington 43
Greencastle 74, N. Montgomery 45
Henryville 69, Providence 56
Indpls Ben Davis 54, Franklin Central 53
Indpls Metro 59, Christel House Academy 48
Indpls Shortridge 62, Traders Point Christian 55
Jimtown 77, Elkhart Christian 71
Michigan City Marquette 70, Lake Station 67
N. Putnam 65, Covenant Christian 60
N. White 50, Frontier 34
New Palestine 59, Anderson 55
Penn 63, S. Bend Clay 43
S. Adams 57, Norwell 53
Speedway 60, Eminence 36

