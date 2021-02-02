2/2 Girls Basketball Sectionals Opening Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The road to Bankers Life Fieldhouse began on Tuesday night as IHSAA girls sectionals tipped off all over northeast Indiana.
At Columbia City’s new gymnasium it was perennial 4A power Homestead topping Wayne 69-26 while Huntington North edged New Haven in the nightcap 31-29. At that location it will be Homestead facing Columbia City on Friday night at 6 in what will be your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” while Huntington North will play South Side at 8 p.m.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A
- Merrillville(equals)
Munster 53, Highland 37
- Chesterton(equals)
Valparaiso 46, Portage 36
- Mishawaka(equals)
Mishawaka 52, S. Bend Riley 28
- Goshen(equals)
Penn 82, Concord 27
Warsaw 33, Goshen 29
- DeKalb(equals)
E. Noble 71, Ft. Wayne North 33
Ft. Wayne Northrop 58, DeKalb 50
- Columbia City(equals)
Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Wayne 26
Huntington North 31, New Haven 29
- Harrison (West Lafayette)(equals)
Logansport 128, Northwestern 64
- Zionsville(equals)
Fishers 45, Westfield 43
Noblesville 57, Hamilton Southeastern 48
- Muncie Central(equals)
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36, Pendleton Hts. 32
New Palestine 59, Anderson 55
- North Central (Indianapolis)(equals)
Indpls Cathedral 56, Warren Central 47
Indpls N. Central 88, Indpls Attucks 15
- Indpls Ben Davis(equals)
Indpls Perry Meridian 37, Decatur Central 15
- Terre Haute North(equals)
Brownsburg 60, Avon 28
Plainfield 53, Mooresville 47, OT
- Franklin(equals)
Franklin 77, Shelbyville 43
- East Central(equals)
Columbus North 57, Bloomington South 43
E. Central 43, Columbus East 27
- New Albany(equals)
Bedford N. Lawrence 78, New Albany 44
Jennings Co. 72, Seymour 48
- Ev. Harrison(equals)
Castle 66, Ev. Reitz 19
Ev. North 51, Ev. Central 32
Class 3A(equals)
- Griffith(equals)
Hanover Central 42, Wheeler 16
- South Bend St. Joseph’s(equals)
S. Bend Washington 63, New Prairie 26
- Wawasee(equals)
Lakeland 62, Central Noble 56
NorthWood 51, Wawasee 48
- Garrett(equals)
Angola 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 38
Garrett 62, Leo 28
- Twin Lakes(equals)
Benton Central 58, Maconaquah 46
- Tri-West(equals)
Monrovia 52, Frankfort 37
- Heritage Christian(equals)
Heritage Christian 62, Indpls Shortridge 15
- Speedway(equals)
Indian Creek 48, Indpls Ritter 34
Indpls Herron 45, Indpls Washington 27
- Mount Vernon (Posey)(equals)
Gibson Southern 62, Ev. Bosse 29
Heritage Hills 39, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 25Class 2A(equals)
- Fairfield(equals)
Prairie Hts. 81, S. Bend Career Academy 17
Bremen 54, Westview 22
- Fountain Central(equals)
Lafayette Catholic 64, Rossville 27
- Alexandria(equals)
Alexandria 61, Monroe Central 30
Frankton 64, Wapahani 32
- Union County(equals)
Northeastern 82, Centerville 19
- Eastern (Pekin)(equals)
Clarksville 36, Providence 34
- N. Knox(equals)
Linton 54, Mitchell 28
- Eastside(equals)
Churubusco 60, Whitko 37
- Manchester(equals)
Manchester 76, Carroll (Flora) 69
Rochester 46, Wabash 40
- Forest Park(equals)
Ev. Mater Dei 35, Southridge 34, OT
Class 1A(equals)
- Kouts(equals)
Morgan Twp. 88, Gary 21st Century 19
- Oregon-Davis(equals)
Culver 60, W. Central 36
Triton 56, Oregon-Davis 41
- Fremont(equals)
Fremont 38, Elkhart Christian 17
- Tri-County(equals)
N. White 59, Tri-County 33
Pioneer 59, Caston 32
- Northfield(equals)
Northfield 76, Southwood 45
- Tri-Central(equals)
Cowan 45, Wes-Del 23
Tri-Central 85, Daleville 35
- Tri(equals)
Blue River 68, Union City 52
Union (Modoc) 51, Tri 48
- Bloomfield(equals)
Shakamak 26, Clay City 24
- Bethesda Christian(equals)
Traders Point Christian 40, Indiana Math and Science Academy 25
- Indpls Lutheran(equals)
Indpls Lutheran 58, Central Christian 36
- Waldron(equals)
Jac-Cen-Del 57, Oldenburg 21
- New Washington(equals)
Borden 52, S. Central (Elizabeth) 17
Christian Academy 48, Rock Creek Academy 35
- Edinburgh(equals)
W. Washington 43, Edinburgh 40
- Loogootee(equals)
Loogootee 67, Shoals 34
