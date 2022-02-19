(WANE) – The last two girls basketball teams remaining in northeast Indiana both saw their season come to an end in the semi-state round.

In the Class 2A semi-state, Fairfield dropped a 35-34 heartbreaker to Frankton. The Falcons end their season at 24-4.

In Class 3A, Garrett saw an early lead slip away against top-ranked South Bend Washington, losing 66-39. The Railroaders conclude their season at 27-2.

With Fairfield and Garrett’s exits, no northeast Indiana team will come home with a girls basketball state title this season.

On the boys side, Blackhawk Christian crossed state lines to take on Antwerp in a late regular season matchup. After trading blows for most of the game, Antwerp came out on top with a 52-49 win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 63, Fremont 48

Antwerp, Ohio 52, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 49

Barr-Reeve 58, Southridge 43

Bellmont 58, Ft. Wayne Luers 52

Bloomington Lighthouse 65, Pleasant View Christian 47

Bloomington North 51, Floyd Central 48

Borden 56, Orleans 41

Brownstown 81, Providence 68

Carroll (Flora) 52, Taylor 43

Center Grove 53, Warren Central 45

Christel House Manual 92, Attica 53

Clay City 45, White River Valley 44

Clinton Central 57, N. Montgomery 48

Cloverdale 65, Eminence 45

Columbia City 57, Northridge 52

Concord 71, LaVille 49

Connersville 52, Lawrenceburg 31

Covenant Christian 61, Andrean 47

Covington 68, S. Vermillion 55

Cowan 47, Elwood 42

Crawford Co. 52, Lanesville 42

Culver Academy 75, Maconaquah 50

E. Central 60, Shelbyville 45

Eastern (Pekin) 57, Salem 43

Ev. Day 80, Vincennes Rivet 30

Ev. North 82, Bedford N. Lawrence 76, 2OT

Frankfort 57, Tipton 54

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 71, New Haven 62

Gibson Southern 69, Vincennes 44

Greenfield 56, Martinsville 49

Greensburg 61, S. Ripley 41

Hamilton Southeastern 56, Shenandoah 41

Hammond Morton 68, Lowell 33

Hebron 49, N. Judson 48

Henryville 81, Crothersville 44

Huntington North 66, Marion 51

Indpls Cathedral 78, Lou. Male, Ky. 77, OT

Indpls Lutheran 62, Monrovia 51

Indpls N. Central 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, OT

Indpls Park Tudor 80, Providence Cristo Rey 42

Indpls Ritter 81, Cascade 73

Indpls Scecina 56, Speedway 51

Indpls Tindley 73, Lawrence Central 58

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Milan 47

Jay Co. 37, Muncie Central 32

Jennings Co. 53, Bloomington South 46

Knightstown 51, Hagerstown 46

Knox 80, S. Central (Union Mills) 59

Lafayette-jefferson 60, McCutcheon 55

Lake Station 53, Kouts 50

Lakeland Christian 64, Oregon-Davis 40

Lawrence North 77, Ft. Wayne South 51

Lebanon 59, W. Lafayette 29

Leo 57, DeKalb 35

Logansport 61, Winamac 56

Lyon Co., Ky. 72, Ev. Reitz 63

Madison 66, Trinity Lutheran 54

Madison-Grant 61, Eastern (Greentown) 48

Mississinewa 43, Bluffton 34

Monroe Central 58, Ft. Wayne Snider 50

N. Central (Farmersburg) 61, W. Vigo 57

N. Daviess 55, Edinburgh 47

N. Knox 60, Wood Memorial 39

N. Putnam 63, Riverton Parke 50

N. White 68, Pioneer 40

New Albany 66, Ev. Central 46

New Castle 51, Indpls Brebeuf 44

New Palestine 66, Whiteland 52

Northview 70, Terre Haute South 65

Norwell 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 50

Owen Valley 63, Greencastle 58

Paoli 70, Eastern (Greene) 43

Richmond 55, Ft. Wayne Wayne 46

Rossville 81, Faith Christian 67

S. Bend Riley 60, Mishawaka 59

S. Bend Trinity 53, Lakewood Park 49, 3OT

S. Bend Washington 54, NorthWood 31

S. Dearborn 48, Switzerland Co. 37

S. Spencer 57, Boonville 52

Scottsburg 73, Southwestern (Hanover) 65

Southern Wells 66, Union City 59

Southwood 59, Rochester 52

Springs Valley 73, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47

Sullivan 74, Indian Creek 68

Terre Haute North 67, Ev. Harrison 48

Tippecanoe Valley 55, Triton 51

Tri-West 52, Hamilton Hts. 50

Union (Dugger) 51, Madison Shawe 36

W. Noble 55, Angola 23

W. Washington 55, Mitchell 52

Wabash 72, Blackford 44

Wapahani 44, Yorktown 38

Western Boone 61, Sheridan 53

Westfield 65, Decatur Central 48

Whitko 70, Churubusco 43

Zionsville 71, Indpls Tech 56

Hoosier Conference Playoffs

Seventh Place

Northwestern 58, Rensselaer 51