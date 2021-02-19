2/19 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

PAULDING, Ohio (WANE) - Going into Thursday's game in Paulding, Luers Senior Naylon Thompson needed 15-points to move into second-place on the program's career scoring list. The Senior picked up 16-points in the win and hit the milestone.

Thompson passed Evan Blackmon's 1,317 points and now sits in second-place with 1,318 points, just one-point more than Blackmon.