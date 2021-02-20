2/19 Highlight Zone – Homestead tops Carroll to clinch SAC title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a battle for all the SAC marbles and it lived up to the hype as Homestead edged Carroll 55-50 to clinch the conference crown and finish the regular season undefeated, headlining the Highlight Zone this week!
