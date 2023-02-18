HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Just one northeast Indiana girls basketball team remains after an action-packed semi-state round across the Hoosier state.

Fairfield upset Class 3A No. 1 Twin Lakes in the championship game to punch their ticket to the IHSAA State Finals in Indianapolis. The Falcons also knocked off Tippecanoe Valley in the early game to advance to the championship round.

Meanwhile, Snider and Central Noble saw their season come to an end on Saturday.

In Class 4A, a last-minute rally by Snider fell one point short in a 67-66 loss to Class 4A No. 3 Fishers on Saturday morning. Jordyn Poole splashed in a game-high 31 points, with CC Sims adding 13 to lead Snider.

The Panthers finish the 2022-23 season with a 21-5 record, and are expected to return all but one player from this year’s roster.

Finally in Class 2A, Central Noble came one win shy of advancing to the state finals after falling to Lapel in the semi-state championship game, 51-38. Central Noble held off Class 2A No. 5 Lafayette Central Catholic in a 43-42 win during the afternoon game before falling to Lapel.