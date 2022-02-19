OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle between the ACAC champ and the Northeast 8 champ it was Norwell besting Jay County in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” while Homestead downed rival Carroll to earn the Spartans the SAC title for the second year in a row to headline Friday night’s boys basketball action!
