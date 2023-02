FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne topped Concordia 55-51 in the “Game of the Week” as the Generals clinched their first SAC title in 23 and their first outright conference championship since 1976. Meanwhile, NE8 champ Norwell edged ACAC co-champ Jay County 36-35, while NECC leader West Noble beat ACAC co-champ Adams Central by three to help headline the Highlight Zone!