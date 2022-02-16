LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Wesleyan recruit Caedmon Bontrager tallied a game-high 24 points to lead Leo over a hard-charging Bishop Dwenger team 51-47 to headline area prep basketball action on Wednesday night.

D.J. Allen, a Rutgers football recruit, added 7 points and 8 rebounds for the Lions, who are ranked no. 5 in the latest 3A state poll.

Sam Campbell paced the Saints with 23 points while Owen Shively added 12.

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Eastern (Greene) 46, White River Valley 44

Fairfield 44, Garrett 38

Jeffersonville 70, New Albany 58

LaPorte LaLumiere 96, Rich Township, Ill. 58

Leo 51, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47