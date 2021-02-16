2/16 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) - Heritage boys basketball officially finished conference-play undefeated and won the program’s first outright ACAC title over the weekend. That is why Heritage boys basketball is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

The Patriots came close in Coach Gray's first year as head coach, but Jay County got the best of Heritage then. Fast forward to this past weekend and Heritage returned the favor to Jay County with a 6-point-win to secure the title.