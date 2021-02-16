2/16 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Homestead (14) 21-0 280 1
  2. Carmel 18-2 228 2
  3. Lawrence North 19-2 208 3
  4. Indpls Cathedral 16-2 184 4
  5. Plainfield 18-1 172 5
  6. S. Bend Adams 18-1 153 6
  7. Warren Central 16-5 138 7
  8. Indianapolis Attucks 16-4 99 9
  9. Lafayette Jeff 17-2 99 8
  10. Gary West 15-3 72 10
    Others receiving votes:
    McCutcheon 23. Ev. Reitz 12. Center Grove 6. Fishers 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Hammond (13) 13-1 274 1
  2. Silver Creek 14-4 238 2
  3. Mishawaka Marian 15-2 213 4
  4. Leo (1) 17-1 204 6
  5. Greensburg 14-2 133 7
  6. Ev. Bosse 15-3 114 3
  7. Danville 13-2 104 9
  8. Heritage Hills 14-3 103 5
  9. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 13-4 98 8
  10. Sullivan 15-2 85 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Guerin Catholic 78. N. Harrison 18. Western 10. Hanover Central 8.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (14) 17-3 280 1
  2. Shenandoah 18-3 250 2
  3. Linton-Stockton 17-3 195 4
  4. Central Noble 16-1 185 5
  5. Parke Heritage 19-3 162 6
  6. S. Ripley 16-1 131 7
  7. S. Spencer 13-4 114 3
  8. Blackford 16-4 90 9
  9. Indpls Covenant Christian 16-4 86 8
  10. Northeastern 16-3 64 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Carroll (Flora) 48. Madison-Grant 28. Rochester 22. Westview 13. Churubusco 12.

Class A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (14) 19-2 280 1
  2. Loogootee 16-3 244 2
  3. Kouts 18-2 226 3
  4. N. Daviess 16-3 172 5
  5. Edinburgh 16-4 166 4
  6. Indpls Lutheran 17-3 146 8
  7. Morristown 16-4 108 10
  8. Tindley 13-8 100 6
  9. Bloomfield 11-6 65 9
  10. Covington 10-4 58 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Orleans 50. Argos 29. Triton 23. Lafayette Catholic 13.

