2/16 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Homestead (14) 21-0 280 1
- Carmel 18-2 228 2
- Lawrence North 19-2 208 3
- Indpls Cathedral 16-2 184 4
- Plainfield 18-1 172 5
- S. Bend Adams 18-1 153 6
- Warren Central 16-5 138 7
- Indianapolis Attucks 16-4 99 9
- Lafayette Jeff 17-2 99 8
- Gary West 15-3 72 10
Others receiving votes:
McCutcheon 23. Ev. Reitz 12. Center Grove 6. Fishers 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Hammond (13) 13-1 274 1
- Silver Creek 14-4 238 2
- Mishawaka Marian 15-2 213 4
- Leo (1) 17-1 204 6
- Greensburg 14-2 133 7
- Ev. Bosse 15-3 114 3
- Danville 13-2 104 9
- Heritage Hills 14-3 103 5
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 13-4 98 8
- Sullivan 15-2 85 10
Others receiving votes:
Guerin Catholic 78. N. Harrison 18. Western 10. Hanover Central 8.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (14) 17-3 280 1
- Shenandoah 18-3 250 2
- Linton-Stockton 17-3 195 4
- Central Noble 16-1 185 5
- Parke Heritage 19-3 162 6
- S. Ripley 16-1 131 7
- S. Spencer 13-4 114 3
- Blackford 16-4 90 9
- Indpls Covenant Christian 16-4 86 8
- Northeastern 16-3 64 NR
Others receiving votes:
Carroll (Flora) 48. Madison-Grant 28. Rochester 22. Westview 13. Churubusco 12.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (14) 19-2 280 1
- Loogootee 16-3 244 2
- Kouts 18-2 226 3
- N. Daviess 16-3 172 5
- Edinburgh 16-4 166 4
- Indpls Lutheran 17-3 146 8
- Morristown 16-4 108 10
- Tindley 13-8 100 6
- Bloomfield 11-6 65 9
- Covington 10-4 58 NR
Others receiving votes:
Orleans 50. Argos 29. Triton 23. Lafayette Catholic 13.