FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carter Gnau scored the game-winner just 21 seconds into overtime as top-seeded Carroll edged the Fort Wayne Vipers 4-3 in the first round of city tournament play.

The Chargers advance to the city title game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.

Carroll will play the winner of Leo in the championship match as the Lions bested Homestead 5-0 on Wednesday.