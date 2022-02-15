FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 3 Blackhawk Christian downed visiting Marion 82-48 to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.

Gage Sefton led the Braves with 26 points while Lewis Jones added 21 (on seven 3’s) and Josh Furst 20.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 75, Southwood 67

Anderson 64, Richmond 60

Argos 66, S. Central (Union Mills) 43

Barr-Reeve 43, Jasper 40

Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Mitchell 31

Bethany Christian 53, Jimtown 49

Borden 57, Crawford Co. 43

Bremen 64, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, OT

Brownstown 60, Floyd Central 58, OT

Calumet 61, Hobart 43

Carroll (Flora) 76, Frankfort 63

Cascade 66, Greencastle 45

Cass 61, Caston 41

Castle 65, Vincennes 41

Charlestown 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 52

Churubusco 56, Garrett 42

Cloverdale 56, W. Vigo 52, OT

Columbia City 61, Manchester 58

Columbus East 55, Shelbyville 45

Concord 59, S. Bend Clay 53

Corydon 62, Christian Academy 38

Cowan 54, Anderson Prep Academy 53

Danville 64, N. Putnam 63

Delta 66, Rushville 34

E. Central 61, Union Co. 40

Eastern (Pekin) 48, Rock Creek Academy 45

Eastside 63, Woodlan 61

Edinburgh 54, Trinity Lutheran 44

Ev. Memorial 61, Ev. Central 45

Fairfield 51, Elkhart 37

Fishers 53, Lawrence North 47

Fountain Central 54, Attica 33

Fremont 55, Angola 43

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Marion 48

Ft. Wayne Concordia 41, DeKalb 39

Ft. Wayne South 74, Central Noble 59

Glenn 60, Knox 47

Greensburg 49, Seymour 47

Greenwood Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 40

Hamilton Hts. 69, Frankton 64

Henryville 53, New Washington 47

Heritage Christian 61, Bethesda Christian 59, 2OT

Huntington North 56, Ft. Wayne Luers 49

Indpls Ben Davis 80, Gary 21st Century 56

Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Lutheran 31

Indpls Park Tudor 63, Central Christian 55

Indpls Pike 70, Southport 62

Jac-Cen-Del 82, Rising Sun 48

Lafayette Harrison 61, University 41

Lapel 66, Sheridan 30

Loogootee 83, Washington Catholic 17

Maconaquah 85, Northfield 56

McCutcheon 59, Logansport 48

Monroe Central 69, Winchester 58

Muncie Burris 68, Hagerstown 48

N. Decatur 60, Morristown 21

N. Harrison 73, Clarksville 42

N. Knox 44, Shoals 41

N. Posey 49, Ev. North 47

N. White 77, Tri-County 52

New Castle 39, Pendleton Hts. 38

New Haven 88, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 77

NorthWood 55, Tippecanoe Valley 45

Northridge 73, Lakeland 18

Northview 74, Edgewood 50

Oldenburg 64, Hauser 57

Orleans 40, W. Washington 14

Penn 67, Plymouth 48

Prairie Hts. 71, Lakewood Park 70

Riverton Parke 57, Seeger 53

Rossville 63, Clinton Central 48

S. Bend Adams 57, Mishawaka 52

S. Dearborn 53, Batesville 41

S. Knox 66, Vincennes Rivet 16

S. Spencer 72, Wood Memorial 27

Seton Catholic 66, Tri 60

Shakamak 52, Clay City 41

Silver Creek 84, Austin 47

Southmont 78, S. Putnam 40

Springs Valley 68, Gibson Southern 52

Sullivan 53, Bloomfield 51

Taylor 72, Elwood 46

Triton 55, Rochester 43

Triton Central 53, Monrovia 40

Union Co. 46, Centerville 38

Wabash 78, Eastbrook 55

Warren Central 72, Liberty Christian 51

Wawasee 57, Westview 53

Zionsville 77, Avon 68, OT