FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 3 Blackhawk Christian downed visiting Marion 82-48 to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.
Gage Sefton led the Braves with 26 points while Lewis Jones added 21 (on seven 3’s) and Josh Furst 20.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 75, Southwood 67
Anderson 64, Richmond 60
Argos 66, S. Central (Union Mills) 43
Barr-Reeve 43, Jasper 40
Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Mitchell 31
Bethany Christian 53, Jimtown 49
Borden 57, Crawford Co. 43
Bremen 64, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, OT
Brownstown 60, Floyd Central 58, OT
Calumet 61, Hobart 43
Carroll (Flora) 76, Frankfort 63
Cascade 66, Greencastle 45
Cass 61, Caston 41
Castle 65, Vincennes 41
Charlestown 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 52
Churubusco 56, Garrett 42
Cloverdale 56, W. Vigo 52, OT
Columbia City 61, Manchester 58
Columbus East 55, Shelbyville 45
Concord 59, S. Bend Clay 53
Corydon 62, Christian Academy 38
Cowan 54, Anderson Prep Academy 53
Danville 64, N. Putnam 63
Delta 66, Rushville 34
E. Central 61, Union Co. 40
Eastern (Pekin) 48, Rock Creek Academy 45
Eastside 63, Woodlan 61
Edinburgh 54, Trinity Lutheran 44
Ev. Memorial 61, Ev. Central 45
Fairfield 51, Elkhart 37
Fishers 53, Lawrence North 47
Fountain Central 54, Attica 33
Fremont 55, Angola 43
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Marion 48
Ft. Wayne Concordia 41, DeKalb 39
Ft. Wayne South 74, Central Noble 59
Glenn 60, Knox 47
Greensburg 49, Seymour 47
Greenwood Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 40
Hamilton Hts. 69, Frankton 64
Henryville 53, New Washington 47
Heritage Christian 61, Bethesda Christian 59, 2OT
Huntington North 56, Ft. Wayne Luers 49
Indpls Ben Davis 80, Gary 21st Century 56
Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Lutheran 31
Indpls Park Tudor 63, Central Christian 55
Indpls Pike 70, Southport 62
Jac-Cen-Del 82, Rising Sun 48
Lafayette Harrison 61, University 41
Lapel 66, Sheridan 30
Loogootee 83, Washington Catholic 17
Maconaquah 85, Northfield 56
McCutcheon 59, Logansport 48
Monroe Central 69, Winchester 58
Muncie Burris 68, Hagerstown 48
N. Decatur 60, Morristown 21
N. Harrison 73, Clarksville 42
N. Knox 44, Shoals 41
N. Posey 49, Ev. North 47
N. White 77, Tri-County 52
New Castle 39, Pendleton Hts. 38
New Haven 88, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 77
NorthWood 55, Tippecanoe Valley 45
Northridge 73, Lakeland 18
Northview 74, Edgewood 50
Oldenburg 64, Hauser 57
Orleans 40, W. Washington 14
Penn 67, Plymouth 48
Prairie Hts. 71, Lakewood Park 70
Riverton Parke 57, Seeger 53
Rossville 63, Clinton Central 48
S. Bend Adams 57, Mishawaka 52
S. Dearborn 53, Batesville 41
S. Knox 66, Vincennes Rivet 16
S. Spencer 72, Wood Memorial 27
Seton Catholic 66, Tri 60
Shakamak 52, Clay City 41
Silver Creek 84, Austin 47
Southmont 78, S. Putnam 40
Springs Valley 68, Gibson Southern 52
Sullivan 53, Bloomfield 51
Taylor 72, Elwood 46
Triton 55, Rochester 43
Triton Central 53, Monrovia 40
Union Co. 46, Centerville 38
Wabash 78, Eastbrook 55
Warren Central 72, Liberty Christian 51
Wawasee 57, Westview 53
Zionsville 77, Avon 68, OT