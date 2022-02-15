Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Chesterton (12) 20-0 240 1
  2. Carmel 16-4 192 3
  3. Fishers 18-2 190 2
  4. Indpls Cathedral 16-5 127 6
  5. Homestead 17-5 110 9
  6. Floyd Central 16-2 97 NR
  7. Valparaiso 18-3 94 7
  8. Penn 16-2 87 10
  9. Indpls Ben Davis 16-5 75 4
  10. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 16-2 62 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Indpls Tech 48. Lawrence North 31. Anderson 28. Indpls N. Central 24. Zionsville 9. Terre Haute North 8. Westfield 6. Lafayette Jeff 6. Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. NorthWood (8) 19-1 224 1
  2. Mishawaka Marian (3) 17-3 191 4
  3. Glenn (1) 18-1 188 3
  4. Sullivan 18-1 145 6
  5. Leo 13-3 129 2
  6. Peru 15-1 119 7
  7. Norwell 17-3 112 8
  8. New Castle 13-3 100 9
  9. Indpls Brebeuf 12-6 74 5
  10. Brownstown 16-3 59 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Connersville 56. N. Harrison 23. Greensburg 20.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Central Noble (8) 20-1 228 1
  2. Monroe Central (2) 17-0 199 2
  3. Eastside 18-1 178 4
    (tie) Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (2) 15-3 178 3
  4. Linton-Stockton 18-3 153 5
  5. Carroll (Flora) 16-1 107 7
  6. Lake Station 16-1 95 6
  7. S. Spencer 14-2 87 9
  8. Wapahani 15-4 62 10
  9. Clinton Prairie 17-3 33 8
    Others receiving votes:
    Northeastern 31. Eastern Hancock 30. Indpls Park Tudor 25. University 15. Fairfield 7. Eastern (Pekin) 6. Providence 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Gary 21st Century (8) 15-3 224 3
  2. Bloomfield (3) 16-3 206 6
  3. N. Daviess 17-3 169 1
  4. Edinburgh (1) 16-2 160 2
  5. Loogootee 15-5 131 5
  6. N. White 14-3 128 8
  7. Barr-Reeve 12-7 118 4
  8. Tindley 12-7 91 7
  9. Indpls Lutheran 13-4 71 10
  10. Triton 13-5 44 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Bethesda Christian 35. Lafayette Catholic 18. Orleans 18. Argos 15. Covington 12.