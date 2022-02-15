Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Chesterton (12) 20-0 240 1
- Carmel 16-4 192 3
- Fishers 18-2 190 2
- Indpls Cathedral 16-5 127 6
- Homestead 17-5 110 9
- Floyd Central 16-2 97 NR
- Valparaiso 18-3 94 7
- Penn 16-2 87 10
- Indpls Ben Davis 16-5 75 4
- Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 16-2 62 NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Tech 48. Lawrence North 31. Anderson 28. Indpls N. Central 24. Zionsville 9. Terre Haute North 8. Westfield 6. Lafayette Jeff 6. Bloomington North 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- NorthWood (8) 19-1 224 1
- Mishawaka Marian (3) 17-3 191 4
- Glenn (1) 18-1 188 3
- Sullivan 18-1 145 6
- Leo 13-3 129 2
- Peru 15-1 119 7
- Norwell 17-3 112 8
- New Castle 13-3 100 9
- Indpls Brebeuf 12-6 74 5
- Brownstown 16-3 59 NR
Others receiving votes:
Connersville 56. N. Harrison 23. Greensburg 20.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Central Noble (8) 20-1 228 1
- Monroe Central (2) 17-0 199 2
- Eastside 18-1 178 4
(tie) Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (2) 15-3 178 3
- Linton-Stockton 18-3 153 5
- Carroll (Flora) 16-1 107 7
- Lake Station 16-1 95 6
- S. Spencer 14-2 87 9
- Wapahani 15-4 62 10
- Clinton Prairie 17-3 33 8
Others receiving votes:
Northeastern 31. Eastern Hancock 30. Indpls Park Tudor 25. University 15. Fairfield 7. Eastern (Pekin) 6. Providence 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Gary 21st Century (8) 15-3 224 3
- Bloomfield (3) 16-3 206 6
- N. Daviess 17-3 169 1
- Edinburgh (1) 16-2 160 2
- Loogootee 15-5 131 5
- N. White 14-3 128 8
- Barr-Reeve 12-7 118 4
- Tindley 12-7 91 7
- Indpls Lutheran 13-4 71 10
- Triton 13-5 44 NR
Others receiving votes:
Bethesda Christian 35. Lafayette Catholic 18. Orleans 18. Argos 15. Covington 12.