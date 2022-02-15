Indiana High School Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

Chesterton (12) 20-0 240 1 Carmel 16-4 192 3 Fishers 18-2 190 2 Indpls Cathedral 16-5 127 6 Homestead 17-5 110 9 Floyd Central 16-2 97 NR Valparaiso 18-3 94 7 Penn 16-2 87 10 Indpls Ben Davis 16-5 75 4 Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 16-2 62 NR

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Tech 48. Lawrence North 31. Anderson 28. Indpls N. Central 24. Zionsville 9. Terre Haute North 8. Westfield 6. Lafayette Jeff 6. Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

NorthWood (8) 19-1 224 1 Mishawaka Marian (3) 17-3 191 4 Glenn (1) 18-1 188 3 Sullivan 18-1 145 6 Leo 13-3 129 2 Peru 15-1 119 7 Norwell 17-3 112 8 New Castle 13-3 100 9 Indpls Brebeuf 12-6 74 5 Brownstown 16-3 59 NR

Others receiving votes:

Connersville 56. N. Harrison 23. Greensburg 20.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

Central Noble (8) 20-1 228 1 Monroe Central (2) 17-0 199 2 Eastside 18-1 178 4

(tie) Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (2) 15-3 178 3 Linton-Stockton 18-3 153 5 Carroll (Flora) 16-1 107 7 Lake Station 16-1 95 6 S. Spencer 14-2 87 9 Wapahani 15-4 62 10 Clinton Prairie 17-3 33 8

Others receiving votes:

Northeastern 31. Eastern Hancock 30. Indpls Park Tudor 25. University 15. Fairfield 7. Eastern (Pekin) 6. Providence 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv