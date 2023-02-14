FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, New Haven and Central Noble each earned non-conference wins to tip off the second to last week of the boys basketball regular season.

At Homestead, junior sharpshooter Will Jamison dropped a career-high 33 points to lead the Spartans to a 70-34 win over East Noble.

At Canterbury High School, Darrion Brooks and Jeremiah Cottrell each finished in double figures to help New Haven earn a 78-63 win on the road.

Finally at South Side, Central Noble dominated on both ends of the floor to earn a 63-52 win over the Archers.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Adams Central 69, Southwood 50

Argos 62, S. Central (Union Mills) 42

Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Evansville North 40

Beech Grove 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 36

Bethesda Christian 54, Heritage Christian 42

Bloomfield 55, Sullivan 48

Boonville 72, Forest Park 63, OT

Brownstown 70, Floyd Central 47

Carroll (Flora) 47, Frankfort 44

Cass 58, Caston 29

Castle 58, Vincennes 39

Center Grove 82, Mooresville 72

Centerville 70, Union City 47

Central Noble 63, Ft. Wayne South 52

Christian Academy 53, Crothersville 35

Clarksville 58, N. Harrison 57

Clinton Central 73, N. Montgomery 67

Concord 63, S. Bend Clay 55

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 55, W. Central 48

DeKalb 56, Ft. Wayne Concordia 53

Delta 79, Rushville 45

Dubois 58, Ev. Day 51

E. Central 80, Union Co. 43

Eastern (Pekin) 55, Rock Creek Academy 41

Eastern Hancock 62, Blue River 30

Eastside 50, Woodlan 48

Edgewood 66, Northview 60

Evansville Christian 52, Henderson Co., Ky. 44

Evansville Harrison 55, Princeton 51

Evansville Mater Dei 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 45

Evansville Memorial 67, Evansville Central 55

Fishers 61, Lawrence North 58

Frankton 57, Monroe Central 51, OT

Ft. Wayne Luers 52, Huntington North 31

Garrett 57, Churubusco 25

Glenn 68, Knox 31

Greencastle 45, Cascade 44, OT

Hagerstown 60, Muncie Burris 57

Hammond Central 54, Lake Central 49

Hammond Noll 60, Highland 45

Heritage Hills 62, Washington 45

Hobart 59, Calumet 56

Homestead 70, E. Noble 34

Indpls Brebeuf 75, Tri-West 55

Indpls Cathedral 72, Indpls Chatard 56

Indpls Irvington 51, Anderson Prep Academy 46

Indpls Lutheran 52, Covenant Christian 48

Indpls Park Tudor 81, Horizon Christian 49

Indpls Pike 61, Southport 58

Jac-Cen-Del 63, Milan 40

Jimtown 65, Bethany Christian 53

Kankakee Valley 80, Boone Grove 60

Knightstown 43, Southwestern (Shelby) 28

Kokomo 66, Western 41

Kouts 48, Lowell 40

LaPorte 66, Goshen 64

Loogootee 101, Washington Catholic 14

Lou. Ballard, Ky. 89, Jeffersonville 77

Maconaquah 85, Northfield 51

Manchester 79, Lakeland Christian 36

Michigan City 79, New Prairie 68

Michigan City Marquette 63, Illiana Christian 62

Mishawaka 66, S. Bend Adams 57

Muncie Central 41, Yorktown 38

Munster 84, Lake Station 66

N. Judson 54, Culver 28

New Castle 59, Pendleton Hts. 41

New Haven 78, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 63

NorthWood 48, Tippecanoe Valley 39

Northridge 56, Lakeland 52

Northwestern 50, Rossville 44

Oak Hill 66, Tipton 49

Paoli 66, Scottsburg 63

Penn 86, Plymouth 65

Prairie Hts. 68, Lakewood Park 53

Randolph Southern 69, Blackford 67

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 82, Bremen 36

Seymour 60, Greensburg 55

Shenandoah 66, Union (Modoc) 22

Southern Wells 74, N. Miami 56

Southmont 70, S. Putnam 48

Springs Valley 74, New Washington 60

Taylor 49, Elwood 23

Tri 52, Seton Catholic 38

Triton 70, Rochester 49

Triton Central 66, Monrovia 56

University 71, Westfield 67, 2OT

Vincennes (South Knox— 77, Vincennes Rivet 17

W. Vigo 74, Cloverdale 43

Wabash 63, Eastbrook 31

Wawasee 69, Westview 62