2/14 Play of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven’s Jakar Williams threw down a nasty slam in the third quarter at Armstrong Arena as the Bulldogs went on to defeat NE8 foe East Noble by 21 points and help earn Williams Highlight Zone “Play of the Week” honors!

