2/14 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The SAC title is on the line this Friday night at Snider travels to Bishop Luers in your Highlight Zone "Game of the Week."

With a 6-1 mark in conference play - and with the SAC's policy of not sharing conference title - Snider can wrap up a SAC championship with a win. Luers, meanwhile, is one of three teams right behind the Panthers at 5-2 in league play.