2/14 Highlight Zone – Luers shakes up SAC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a win against Snider in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” Bishop Luers shook up the SAC standings on Friday night! With Homestead and Carroll also winning, the Knights, Spartans, Chargers and Panthers are all tied for the conference lead at 6-2 in league play entering the final week of the conference slate. Meanwhile, Norwell held off hard-charging Huntington North 49-47 to win the NE8 title outright, while 2A no. 5 Westview bested 2A no. 7 Prairie Heights to headline this week’s action!