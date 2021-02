MARION, Ind. (WANE) – In 4A, Carroll led the way with a Regional Championship win. The Chargers defeated Homestead 66-58 at Marion High School on Saturday night.

More Regional Championship scores from around the area:

3A –

Norwell 53 Benton Central 46 F

Lakeland 50 South Bend Washington 64 F

2A –

Bluffton 34 North Judson 65 F

Both Norwell and Carroll will play Semi-State at the LaPorte site.