2/12 Prep Boys Basketball Recap

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – In Turtle Town, there was not much left to decide shortly after tipoff. The Eagles jumped out to a 18-point lead by the end of the first-quarter and Busco kept pouring it on. The final score from Churubusco, 88-18.
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Indianapolis Cathedral 86 Blackhawk Christian 78 F
Bethany Christian 33 Lakewood Park 50 F
Concordia 44 Homestead 88 F
Carroll 65 Northrop 42 F
Bishop Luers 51 Snider 94 F
Bishop Dwenger 65 North Side 72 F
Wayne 54 South Side 60 F
Columbia City 52 Leo 69 F
Columbus Christian 54 Horizon Christian 67 F
DeKalb 56 Bellmont 57 F 3/OT
Huntington North 54 Norwell 57 F
New Haven 54 East Noble 42 F
Jay County 44 Heritage 50 F
South Adams 67 Adams Central 56 F
Bluffton 55 Northfield 67 F
Eastside 32 Tinora (Ohio) 25 F
Fremont 70 Fairfield 50 F
Prairie Heights 43 Westview 82 F
Hamilton 18 Churubusco 88 F
Peru 74 Manchester 87 F
Rochester 67 Wabash 57 F
Southwood 52 Maconaquah 40 F
Elkhart 67 Woodlan 87 F
Tippecanoe Valley 53 North Miami 17 F
Warsaw 70 Plymouth 44 F
Wawasee 43 Goshen 57 F
Northridge 53 Concord 34 F
NorthWood 61 Mishawka 51 F
Oak Hill 50 Blackford 52 F
Eastbrook 68 Wes-Del 80 F
Frankton 53 Mississinewa 52 F
Marion 73 McCutcheon 88 F