2/12 Prep Boys Basketball Recap

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – In Turtle Town, there was not much left to decide shortly after tipoff. The Eagles jumped out to a 18-point lead by the end of the first-quarter and Busco kept pouring it on. The final score from Churubusco, 88-18.

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Indianapolis Cathedral 86 Blackhawk Christian 78 F

Bethany Christian 33 Lakewood Park 50 F

Concordia 44 Homestead 88 F

Carroll 65 Northrop 42 F

Bishop Luers 51 Snider 94 F

Bishop Dwenger 65 North Side 72 F

Wayne 54 South Side 60 F

Columbia City 52 Leo 69 F

Columbus Christian 54 Horizon Christian 67 F

DeKalb 56 Bellmont 57 F 3/OT

Huntington North 54 Norwell 57 F

New Haven 54 East Noble 42 F

Jay County 44 Heritage 50 F

South Adams 67 Adams Central 56 F

Bluffton 55 Northfield 67 F

Eastside 32 Tinora (Ohio) 25 F

Fremont 70 Fairfield 50 F

Prairie Heights 43 Westview 82 F

Hamilton 18 Churubusco 88 F

Peru 74 Manchester 87 F

Rochester 67 Wabash 57 F

Southwood 52 Maconaquah 40 F

Elkhart 67 Woodlan 87 F

Tippecanoe Valley 53 North Miami 17 F

Warsaw 70 Plymouth 44 F

Wawasee 43 Goshen 57 F

Northridge 53 Concord 34 F

NorthWood 61 Mishawka 51 F

Oak Hill 50 Blackford 52 F

Eastbrook 68 Wes-Del 80 F

Frankton 53 Mississinewa 52 F

Marion 73 McCutcheon 88 F