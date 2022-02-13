FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of NECC teams will represent northeast Indiana in next Saturday’s semi-state round for the IHSA girls basketball tournament.

Garrett will take on South Bend Washington in the Class 3A north semi-state game after beating Hamilton Heights and Benton Central by a combined four points on Saturday.

Fairfield will face Andrean and South Central next weekend.

Saturday also saw the end of the season for six northeast Indiana girls basketball teams, including Homestead and Snider.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regional

Championship

Class 4A

1. LaPorte

Crown Point 59, Lake Central 38

2. Marion

Noblesville 78, Ft. Wayne Snider 63

3. Decatur Central

Mooresville 47, Indpls Ben Davis 43

4. Columbus North

Franklin 58, Bedford N. Lawrence 52

Class 3A

5. Jimtown

S. Bend Washington 64, Griffith 25

6. Bellmont

Garrett 41, Benton Central 39

7. Greencastle

Indpls Chatard 52, Indian Creek 36

8. Charlestown

Silver Creek 53, Gibson Southern 39

Class 2A

9. Winamac

Fairfield 40, Andrean 22

10. Frankton

Frankton 60, Winchester 56

11. Southmont

University 64, N. Putnam 38

12. Crawford Co.

Forest Park 46, N. Knox 39

Class 1A

13. Caston

N. White 36, Argos 26

14. Wes-Del

Lafayette Catholic 48, N. Miami 33

15. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

Waldron 50, Bethesda Christian 45

16. W. Washington

Tecumseh 47, Lanesville 46

Semifinal

Class 4A

1. LaPorte

Crown Point 47, Penn 42

Lake Central 59, Plymouth 32

2. Marion

Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Northwestern 43

Noblesville 61, Homestead 40

3. Decatur Central

Indpls Ben Davis 53, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49

Mooresville 54, Indpls N. Central 51

4. Columbus North

Bedford N. Lawrence 53, Castle 44

Franklin 78, E. Central 65

Class 3A

5. Jimtown

Griffith 44, W. Noble 43

S. Bend Washington 60, Culver Academy 30

6. Bellmont

Benton Central 57, Bellmont 52

Garrett 50, Hamilton Hts. 48, 2OT

7. Greencastle

Indian Creek 49, Brownstown 41

Indpls Chatard 52, Tri-West 45

8. Charlestown

Gibson Southern 61, Vincennes 53

Silver Creek 48, Rushville 44

Class 2A

9. Winamac

Andrean 57, S. Central (Union Mills) 41

Fairfield 54, Eastside 42

10. Frankton

Frankton 64, Carroll (Flora) 52

Winchester 54, Clinton Prairie 42

11. Southmont

N. Putnam 60, Heritage Christian 51

University 59, Union Co. 24

12. Crawford Co.

Forest Park 50, Eastern (Pekin) 46

N. Knox 42, S. Ripley 26

Class 1A

13. Caston

Argos 55, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 53

N. White 55, Kouts 45

14. Wes-Del

Lafayette Catholic 61, Blue River 43

N. Miami 58, Cowan 47

15. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

Bethesda Christian 54, Greenwood Christian 42

Waldron 46, Bloomfield 26

16. W. Washington

Lanesville 58, Vincennes Rivet 25

Tecumseh 67, Trinity Lutheran 56

BOYS BASKETBALL

Anderson 87, Muncie Central 58

Barr-Reeve 69, Wood Memorial 36

Bloomfield 41, N. Daviess 37

Bloomington North 61, Ev. Reitz 47

Boone Grove 49, Hanover Central 42

Calumet 67, Michigan City 61

Cambridge City 52, Oldenburg 35

Carmel 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41

Chesterton 82, Hammond Central 56

Christel House Manual 85, Providence Cristo Rey 41

Christian Academy 57, Highlands Latin, Ky. 33

Columbia City 59, Leo 55

Columbus East 59, Franklin 52

Connersville 55, New Palestine 54

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 57, Whiting 55

Covenant Christian 54, Speedway 43, OT

Covington 69, Clinton Prairie 57

Culver Academy 69, Merrillville 55

Daleville 57, Eastbrook 50

E. Central 41, Batesville 32

Ev. Harrison 91, Princeton 60

Fishers 73, Westfield 48

Franklin Co. 49, Central Christian 42

Fremont 80, Hamilton 20

Frontier 41, Rensselaer 39

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58, Lawrence Central 51

Ft. Wayne Luers 72, Adams Central 61

Ft. Wayne South 52, Huntington North 43

Gary 21st Century 62, Gary West 48

Gilman Iroquois West, Ill. 46, S. Newton 34

Greenfield 79, Western Boone 46

Greensburg 67, Madison 35

Hebron 71, Wheeler 40

Henryville 47, Switzerland Co. 37

Highland 54, Griffith 44

Indiana Deaf 63, Attica 44

Indpls Brebeuf 49, Tri-West 47

Indpls Cathedral 72, Franklin Central 56

Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Terre Haute South 28

Indpls Scecina 70, Monrovia 50

Jay Co. 51, Yorktown 36

Jennings Co. 91, Jeffersonville 88

Lafayette Jeff 66, W. Lafayette 33

Lapel 61, Frankfort 59

Lawrence North 93, Ft. Wayne Snider 53

Lawrenceburg 54, Rising Sun 38

Loogootee 56, Ev. Mater Dei 53

Maconaquah 78, Cass 59

Madison-Grant 47, Southwood 46

McLean Co., Ky. 83, Ev. Day 78, OT

Michigan City Marquette 58, Knox 50

Monroe Central 73, Union (Modoc) 7

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 82, Beech Grove 68

N. Decatur 45, Knightstown 36

N. Judson 50, Pioneer 36

N. Newton 52, Washington Twp. 44

N. Posey 57, Ev. Central 51

New Albany 69, Silver Creek 58

New Castle 63, Eastern Hancock 50

Northeastern 59, Hagerstown 29

Northridge 46, Elkhart 35

Northview 64, Martinsville 60

Northwestern 53, Rossville 38

OPH, Ill. 49, White River Valley 45

Orleans 54, Edgewood 36

Parke Heritage 37, Crawfordsville 36

Perry Central 47, Mitchell 35

Peru 59, Western 46

Richmond 57, Logansport 34

Rochester 66, Heritage 55, OT

S. Adams 55, Churubusco 53

S. Bend Adams 58, Andrean 52

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 73, S. Bend Clay 62

S. Bend Trinity 53, Calumet Christian 44

S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, Cannelton 23

S. Vermillion 63, N. Vermillion 28

Scottsburg 80, Salem 47

Seeger 66, Clinton Central 54

Shakamak 76, Riverton Parke 45

Shenandoah 58, Randolph Southern 41

Southridge 60, Tell City 39

Southwestern (Hanover) 84, Milan 37

Springs Valley 78, New Washington 69

Sullivan 66, Owen Valley 46

Terre Haute North 57, Decatur Central 55

Tippecanoe Valley 63, Wabash 58

Tipton 75, Taylor 67

Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 62, DeKalb 57, OT

Tri-Central 61, Faith Christian 56

Twin Lakes 72, Lighthouse CPA 68

Union (Dugger) 73, Crothersville 50

Waldron 56, Centerville 48

Warren Central 68, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53

Whitko 56, LaVille 43

East vs. West Classic

Evansville Christian 81, Hopkinsville, Ky. 71

Pioneer Conf. Playoffs

Championship

University 56, Indpls Park Tudor 45

Fifth Place

Greenwood Christian 49, Seton Catholic 41

Ninth Place

Indpls International 56, Anderson Prep Academy 39

Seventh Place

Indpls Shortridge 64, Muncie Burris 63

Third Place

Liberty Christian 63, Bethesda Christian 53