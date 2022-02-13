FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of NECC teams will represent northeast Indiana in next Saturday’s semi-state round for the IHSA girls basketball tournament.
Garrett will take on South Bend Washington in the Class 3A north semi-state game after beating Hamilton Heights and Benton Central by a combined four points on Saturday.
Fairfield will face Andrean and South Central next weekend.
Saturday also saw the end of the season for six northeast Indiana girls basketball teams, including Homestead and Snider.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regional
Championship
Class 4A
1. LaPorte
Crown Point 59, Lake Central 38
2. Marion
Noblesville 78, Ft. Wayne Snider 63
3. Decatur Central
Mooresville 47, Indpls Ben Davis 43
4. Columbus North
Franklin 58, Bedford N. Lawrence 52
Class 3A
5. Jimtown
S. Bend Washington 64, Griffith 25
6. Bellmont
Garrett 41, Benton Central 39
7. Greencastle
Indpls Chatard 52, Indian Creek 36
8. Charlestown
Silver Creek 53, Gibson Southern 39
Class 2A
9. Winamac
Fairfield 40, Andrean 22
10. Frankton
Frankton 60, Winchester 56
11. Southmont
University 64, N. Putnam 38
12. Crawford Co.
Forest Park 46, N. Knox 39
Class 1A
13. Caston
N. White 36, Argos 26
14. Wes-Del
Lafayette Catholic 48, N. Miami 33
15. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Waldron 50, Bethesda Christian 45
16. W. Washington
Tecumseh 47, Lanesville 46
Semifinal
Class 4A
1. LaPorte
Crown Point 47, Penn 42
Lake Central 59, Plymouth 32
2. Marion
Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Northwestern 43
Noblesville 61, Homestead 40
3. Decatur Central
Indpls Ben Davis 53, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49
Mooresville 54, Indpls N. Central 51
4. Columbus North
Bedford N. Lawrence 53, Castle 44
Franklin 78, E. Central 65
Class 3A
5. Jimtown
Griffith 44, W. Noble 43
S. Bend Washington 60, Culver Academy 30
6. Bellmont
Benton Central 57, Bellmont 52
Garrett 50, Hamilton Hts. 48, 2OT
7. Greencastle
Indian Creek 49, Brownstown 41
Indpls Chatard 52, Tri-West 45
8. Charlestown
Gibson Southern 61, Vincennes 53
Silver Creek 48, Rushville 44
Class 2A
9. Winamac
Andrean 57, S. Central (Union Mills) 41
Fairfield 54, Eastside 42
10. Frankton
Frankton 64, Carroll (Flora) 52
Winchester 54, Clinton Prairie 42
11. Southmont
N. Putnam 60, Heritage Christian 51
University 59, Union Co. 24
12. Crawford Co.
Forest Park 50, Eastern (Pekin) 46
N. Knox 42, S. Ripley 26
Class 1A
13. Caston
Argos 55, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 53
N. White 55, Kouts 45
14. Wes-Del
Lafayette Catholic 61, Blue River 43
N. Miami 58, Cowan 47
15. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Bethesda Christian 54, Greenwood Christian 42
Waldron 46, Bloomfield 26
16. W. Washington
Lanesville 58, Vincennes Rivet 25
Tecumseh 67, Trinity Lutheran 56
BOYS BASKETBALL
Anderson 87, Muncie Central 58
Barr-Reeve 69, Wood Memorial 36
Bloomfield 41, N. Daviess 37
Bloomington North 61, Ev. Reitz 47
Boone Grove 49, Hanover Central 42
Calumet 67, Michigan City 61
Cambridge City 52, Oldenburg 35
Carmel 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41
Chesterton 82, Hammond Central 56
Christel House Manual 85, Providence Cristo Rey 41
Christian Academy 57, Highlands Latin, Ky. 33
Columbia City 59, Leo 55
Columbus East 59, Franklin 52
Connersville 55, New Palestine 54
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 57, Whiting 55
Covenant Christian 54, Speedway 43, OT
Covington 69, Clinton Prairie 57
Culver Academy 69, Merrillville 55
Daleville 57, Eastbrook 50
E. Central 41, Batesville 32
Ev. Harrison 91, Princeton 60
Fishers 73, Westfield 48
Franklin Co. 49, Central Christian 42
Fremont 80, Hamilton 20
Frontier 41, Rensselaer 39
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58, Lawrence Central 51
Ft. Wayne Luers 72, Adams Central 61
Ft. Wayne South 52, Huntington North 43
Gary 21st Century 62, Gary West 48
Gilman Iroquois West, Ill. 46, S. Newton 34
Greenfield 79, Western Boone 46
Greensburg 67, Madison 35
Hebron 71, Wheeler 40
Henryville 47, Switzerland Co. 37
Highland 54, Griffith 44
Indiana Deaf 63, Attica 44
Indpls Brebeuf 49, Tri-West 47
Indpls Cathedral 72, Franklin Central 56
Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Terre Haute South 28
Indpls Scecina 70, Monrovia 50
Jay Co. 51, Yorktown 36
Jennings Co. 91, Jeffersonville 88
Lafayette Jeff 66, W. Lafayette 33
Lapel 61, Frankfort 59
Lawrence North 93, Ft. Wayne Snider 53
Lawrenceburg 54, Rising Sun 38
Loogootee 56, Ev. Mater Dei 53
Maconaquah 78, Cass 59
Madison-Grant 47, Southwood 46
McLean Co., Ky. 83, Ev. Day 78, OT
Michigan City Marquette 58, Knox 50
Monroe Central 73, Union (Modoc) 7
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 82, Beech Grove 68
N. Decatur 45, Knightstown 36
N. Judson 50, Pioneer 36
N. Newton 52, Washington Twp. 44
N. Posey 57, Ev. Central 51
New Albany 69, Silver Creek 58
New Castle 63, Eastern Hancock 50
Northeastern 59, Hagerstown 29
Northridge 46, Elkhart 35
Northview 64, Martinsville 60
Northwestern 53, Rossville 38
OPH, Ill. 49, White River Valley 45
Orleans 54, Edgewood 36
Parke Heritage 37, Crawfordsville 36
Perry Central 47, Mitchell 35
Peru 59, Western 46
Richmond 57, Logansport 34
Rochester 66, Heritage 55, OT
S. Adams 55, Churubusco 53
S. Bend Adams 58, Andrean 52
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 73, S. Bend Clay 62
S. Bend Trinity 53, Calumet Christian 44
S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, Cannelton 23
S. Vermillion 63, N. Vermillion 28
Scottsburg 80, Salem 47
Seeger 66, Clinton Central 54
Shakamak 76, Riverton Parke 45
Shenandoah 58, Randolph Southern 41
Southridge 60, Tell City 39
Southwestern (Hanover) 84, Milan 37
Springs Valley 78, New Washington 69
Sullivan 66, Owen Valley 46
Terre Haute North 57, Decatur Central 55
Tippecanoe Valley 63, Wabash 58
Tipton 75, Taylor 67
Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 62, DeKalb 57, OT
Tri-Central 61, Faith Christian 56
Twin Lakes 72, Lighthouse CPA 68
Union (Dugger) 73, Crothersville 50
Waldron 56, Centerville 48
Warren Central 68, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53
Whitko 56, LaVille 43
East vs. West Classic
Evansville Christian 81, Hopkinsville, Ky. 71
Pioneer Conf. Playoffs
Championship
University 56, Indpls Park Tudor 45
Fifth Place
Greenwood Christian 49, Seton Catholic 41
Ninth Place
Indpls International 56, Anderson Prep Academy 39
Seventh Place
Indpls Shortridge 64, Muncie Burris 63
Third Place
Liberty Christian 63, Bethesda Christian 53