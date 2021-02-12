2/12 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) - Two of the top Churubusco boys basketball players in recent memory will be teammates once again as Landen Jordan and Jackson Paul both signed to play college basketball at Huntington University on Thursday night.

Jordan, a six-foot-eight post player, is averaging 21.5 points and 14.7 rebounds a game as a senior. Paul, a six-foot point guard, is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.8 rebounds a game this season. Paul also became Churubusco's all-time assist leader earlier this season.