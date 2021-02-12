2/12 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL SCORES FROM 2/12/21:
Indianapolis Cathedral 86 Blackhawk Christian 78 F
Bethany Christian 33 Lakewood Park 50 F
Concordia 44 Homestead 88 F
Carroll 65 Northrop 42 F
Bishop Luers — Snider —
Bishop Dwenger — North Side —
Wayne — South Side —
Columbia City 52 Leo 69 F
DeKalb — Bellmont —
Huntington North 54 Norwell 57 F
New Haven 54 East Noble 42 F
Jay County 44 Heritage 50 F
South Adams 67 Adams Central 56 F
Bluffton 55 Northfield 67 F
Fremont — Fairfield —
Prairie Heights 43 Westview 82 F
Hamilton 18 Churubusco 88 F
Lakeland — Central Noble —
Peru 74 Manchester 87 F
Rochester — Wabash —
Southwood 52 Maconaquah 40 F
Tippecanoe Valley 53 North Miami 17 F
Warsaw — Plymouth —
Wawasee 43 Goshen 57 F
Northridge — Concord —
NorthWood — Mishawka —
Oak Hill 50 Blackford 52 F
Eastbrook 68 Wes-Del 80 F
Frankton — Mississinewa —
Marion — McCutcheon —