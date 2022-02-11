BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES FROM 2/11
Homestead — Concordia —
Snider — Bishop Luers —
North Side — Bishop Dwenger —
Northrop — Carroll —
South Side — Wayne —
West Noble — Columbia City —
Angola — Bellmont —
Norwell — Huntington North —
East Noble — New Haven —
Adams Central — South Adams —
Woodlan — Southern Wells —
Heritage — Jay County —
Northfield — Bluffton —
Garrett — Eastside —
Central Noble — Lakeland —
Westview — Prairie Heights —
Fairfield — Fremont —
Churubusco — Hamilton —
Lakewood Park Christian — Bethany Christian —
Wabash — Rochester —
Maconaquah — Southwood —
Manchester — Peru —
North Miami — Tippecanoe Valley —
Plymouth — Warsaw —
Goshen — Wawasee —
Concord — Northridge —
Mishawaka — NorthWood —
Alexandria — Madison-Grant —
Blackford — Oak Hill —
Eastern — Elwood —
Mississinewa — Frankton —
Wes-Del — Eastbrook —
McCutcheon — Marion —
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES FROM 2/11