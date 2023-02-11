DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Four northeast Indiana girls basketball teams are still dancing after earning a regional championship on Saturday. Snider, Fairfield, Tippecanoe Valley and Central Noble each advance to next weekend’s semi-state round.
In Class 4A, Snider held off a tough Harrison team to earn their first girls basketball regional title since 2010.
In Class 3A, Fairfield and Tippecanoe Valley each held on to win regional titles at Jimtown High School.
Finally, Central Noble held off a second half comeback by South Central to earn their fourth regional title in school history.
Meanwhile, Homestead, Norwell, Garrett, Bishop Luers and Southwood all saw their season come to an end after losing on Saturday.
Teams that advance to the semi-state round will need to win two games to advance to the state finals, a change introduced this year by the IHSAA. The IHSAA will reveal the semi-state brackets on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Class 4A
2. Marion
Regional 3
Fishers 61, Homestead 31
Regional 4
Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Lafayette Harrison 55
Class 3A
5. Jimtown
Regional 9
Tippecanoe Valley 67, Mishawaka Marian 54
Regional 10
Fairfield 40, Highland 32
6. Bellmont
Regional 11
Norwell 44, Hamilton Hts. 40
Regional 12
Twin Lakes 64, Garrett 25
Class 2A
9. Winamac
Regional 17
Central Noble 64, S. Central (Union Mills) 52
10. Lapel
Regional 20
Lafayette Catholic 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 50
Class A
14. Wes-Del
Regional 28
Tri 54, Southwood 43