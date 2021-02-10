2/10 Prep Basketball Recap – Dwenger tops East Noble

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger turned an 18-point lead at halftime into a 30-point win as the Saints got 18 points from Brenden Lytle on the way to a 62-32 victory over visiting East Noble to headline area prep basketball action on Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Churubusco 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 64

Cowan 80, Wes-Del 64

Eastside 87, Hamilton 35

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 62, E. Noble 32

Highland 54, Hammond Gavit 30

Indpls Ritter 49, Beech Grove 47, OT

Sheridan 55, Clinton Prairie 54, OT

Southwestern (Shelby) 47, Tri 43