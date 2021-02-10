2/10 Prep Basketball Recap – Dwenger tops East Noble

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger turned an 18-point lead at halftime into a 30-point win as the Saints got 18 points from Brenden Lytle on the way to a 62-32 victory over visiting East Noble to headline area prep basketball action on Wednesday night.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Churubusco 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 64
Cowan 80, Wes-Del 64
Eastside 87, Hamilton 35
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 62, E. Noble 32
Highland 54, Hammond Gavit 30
Indpls Ritter 49, Beech Grove 47, OT
Sheridan 55, Clinton Prairie 54, OT
Southwestern (Shelby) 47, Tri 43