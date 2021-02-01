2/1 Prep Basketball Recap – North Side downs DeKalb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side had three players record a double-double as the Legends won their fourth game in a row with 92-81 victory over visiting DeKalb at By Hey Arena to headline Monday night prep action in the area.

Rodney Woods led North Side with 22 points. Meanwhile, Brauntae Johnson (11 points/10 assists), Brashawn Bassett (14 points/10 rebounds), and Jordan Green (13 points/12 rebounds) all had big nights for the Legends.

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 67, Wood Memorial 28

Central Noble 83, Bethany Christian 60

Concord 47, LaPorte 45

Fort Wayne North Side 92, DeKalb 81

Greenwood Christian 72, Indpls International 62

Illiana Christian 65, S. Central (Union Mills) 38

Indpls Park Tudor 51, Heritage Christian 44

Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 53, Christian Academy 45

Plainfield 44, Lebanon 31