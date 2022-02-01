2/1 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Chesterton (12) 16-0 240 1
- Fishers 15-2 188 2
- Carmel 13-4 176 5
- Indpls Cathedral 14-4 168 6
- Indpls Tech 16-3 101 4
- Valparaiso 16-3 100 9
- Indpls Ben Davis 13-5 80 7
- Indpls N. Central 13-4 69 NR
- Homestead 14-5 61 NR
- Penn 13-2 52 NR
Others receiving votes:
Zionsville 46. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 35. Terre Haute North 31. Anderson 31. Lawrence North 18. Westfield 17. Brownsburg 14. Floyd Central 7. Ft. Wayne Snider 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Glenn (5) 17-0 226 2
- NorthWood (7) 16-1 214 1
- Leo 11-2 169 4
- Mishawaka Marian 14-3 149 3
- Sullivan 15-1 144 5
- Indpls Brebeuf 11-4 138 7
- Peru 12-1 112 9
- Norwell 14-3 82 NR
- Indpls Chatard 13-3 50 6
- New Castle 11-3 44 NR
Others receiving votes:
Connersville 39. Brownstown 31. Greensburg 19. N. Harrison 17. Franklin Co. 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Monroe Central (7) 15-0 207 2
- Central Noble (1) 16-1 204 3
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 14-2 177 1
- Eastside (1) 17-1 176 4
- Linton-Stockton 15-2 153 5
- Lake Station 14-0 129 7
- Clinton Prairie 15-2 89 8
- Carroll (Flora) 13-1 77 6
- S. Spencer 12-2 76 9
- Wapahani 13-3 66 10
Others receiving votes:
N. Judson 36. Eastern (Pekin) 13. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Northeastern 10. Eastern Hancock 9. Providence 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Edinburgh (6) 14-1 208 2
- N. Daviess (2) 16-2 205 3
- Gary 21st Century (3) 12-3 179 1
- Barr-Reeve 10-6 158 4
- Loogootee 12-4 135 5
- Bloomfield 14-3 129 6
- Tindley (1) 12-5 128 T7
- Indpls Lutheran 11-4 75 T7
- Triton 11-4 68 10
- Bethesda Christian 10-2 50 NR
Others receiving votes:
Orleans 32. N. White 27. Jac-Cen-Del 18. Lafayette Catholic 13. Elkhart Christian 9. Argos 6.