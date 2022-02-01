2/1 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

by: Associated Press

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Chesterton (12) 16-0 240 1
  2. Fishers 15-2 188 2
  3. Carmel 13-4 176 5
  4. Indpls Cathedral 14-4 168 6
  5. Indpls Tech 16-3 101 4
  6. Valparaiso 16-3 100 9
  7. Indpls Ben Davis 13-5 80 7
  8. Indpls N. Central 13-4 69 NR
  9. Homestead 14-5 61 NR
  10. Penn 13-2 52 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Zionsville 46. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 35. Terre Haute North 31. Anderson 31. Lawrence North 18. Westfield 17. Brownsburg 14. Floyd Central 7. Ft. Wayne Snider 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Glenn (5) 17-0 226 2
  2. NorthWood (7) 16-1 214 1
  3. Leo 11-2 169 4
  4. Mishawaka Marian 14-3 149 3
  5. Sullivan 15-1 144 5
  6. Indpls Brebeuf 11-4 138 7
  7. Peru 12-1 112 9
  8. Norwell 14-3 82 NR
  9. Indpls Chatard 13-3 50 6
  10. New Castle 11-3 44 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Connersville 39. Brownstown 31. Greensburg 19. N. Harrison 17. Franklin Co. 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Monroe Central (7) 15-0 207 2
  2. Central Noble (1) 16-1 204 3
  3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 14-2 177 1
  4. Eastside (1) 17-1 176 4
  5. Linton-Stockton 15-2 153 5
  6. Lake Station 14-0 129 7
  7. Clinton Prairie 15-2 89 8
  8. Carroll (Flora) 13-1 77 6
  9. S. Spencer 12-2 76 9
  10. Wapahani 13-3 66 10
    Others receiving votes:
    N. Judson 36. Eastern (Pekin) 13. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Northeastern 10. Eastern Hancock 9. Providence 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Edinburgh (6) 14-1 208 2
  2. N. Daviess (2) 16-2 205 3
  3. Gary 21st Century (3) 12-3 179 1
  4. Barr-Reeve 10-6 158 4
  5. Loogootee 12-4 135 5
  6. Bloomfield 14-3 129 6
  7. Tindley (1) 12-5 128 T7
  8. Indpls Lutheran 11-4 75 T7
  9. Triton 11-4 68 10
  10. Bethesda Christian 10-2 50 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Orleans 32. N. White 27. Jac-Cen-Del 18. Lafayette Catholic 13. Elkhart Christian 9. Argos 6.

