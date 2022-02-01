2/1 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - If you don't have a shovel and want one now, you might be out of luck.

With a snow storm on its way to our area, snow supplies are in short supply. WANE 15 traveled across the city to see if there were any supplies left. One of the first stops was Do It Best on Wells Street. On the door of the entrance, a signed read "out of snow shovels."