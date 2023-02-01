FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia and Garrett will meet in the sectional semifinals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Eugene Parker Court as both the Cadets and Railroaders earned a victory on Wednesday night to advance.

3A Sectional at Concordia

Leo 51 Concordia 62

Garrett 41 Angola 32

3A Sectional at Norwell

Bellmont 57 Oak Hill 21

Northwestern 69 Misssissinewa 32

3A Sectional at Hamilton Heights

Delta 33 Frankton 67

New Castle 37 Yorktown 70

2A Sectional at Blackford

Eastern 35 Blackford 68

Taylor 11 Tipton 49