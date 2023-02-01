FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia and Garrett will meet in the sectional semifinals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Eugene Parker Court as both the Cadets and Railroaders earned a victory on Wednesday night to advance.
3A Sectional at Concordia
Leo 51 Concordia 62
Garrett 41 Angola 32
3A Sectional at Norwell
Bellmont 57 Oak Hill 21
Northwestern 69 Misssissinewa 32
3A Sectional at Hamilton Heights
Delta 33 Frankton 67
New Castle 37 Yorktown 70
2A Sectional at Blackford
Eastern 35 Blackford 68
Taylor 11 Tipton 49