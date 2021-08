FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — According to the new state data released on Monday, COVID-19 cases among students and teachers are on the rise.

Based on the latest update from Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH), 3,504 new student cases were confirmed through the state last week. Nearly 172 new cases were also reported among teachers and staff. Every week the state sends out numbers of students, teachers, and staff members who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last week.