FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Top-ranked Blackhawk Christian improved to 6-0 on the young season with a 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-13) victory over visiting Norwell on Monday night.

Blackhawk, the no. 1 team in the 1A state poll and the defending state champion, was led by Abbie Cresse with 11 kills and Allie Boyer with 9. Olivia Martinez paced the Braves with 20 digs while Leena Leichty had 21 assists.

Norwell fall to 3-1 with the loss.