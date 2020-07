FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Out of 48 teams in the 17 U Ballin’ Under 1 Roof tournament, The Indy Heat emerge as champions of the tourney.

Through three days of play, the Indy Heat 2021 going undefeated through six games to take the crown.

For players, especially seniors that are still unsure whether a high school season will happen this year or not, this tournament serving as a great opportunity for college scouting some of the area’s finest talent.