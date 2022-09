FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Defending 3A state champion Homestead defeated rival Carroll 1-0 on Monday night to headline area girls soccer action.

The Spartans, ranked no. 13 in this week’s 3A state poll, scored when a free kick from Sydney Couch caromed off a Carroll defender and into the goal in the 21st minute.

Homestead improves to 8-4-1 with the win while Carroll drops to 6-5-1.