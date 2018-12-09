High School Sports

12/7 Highlight Zone - SAC Doubleheaders Debut

By:

Posted: Dec 08, 2018 09:32 PM EST

Updated: Dec 08, 2018 10:58 PM EST

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Check out all the action in the Highlight Zone on 12/8/18 as the SAC begins their Friday night doubleheaders. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local