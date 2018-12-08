12/7 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wayne 63 Snider 76
Carroll 37 Concordia 40
Bishop Dwenger 51 Homestead 48
Bishop Luers 52 Northrop 64
South Side 81 North Side 46
Elkhart Christian 54 Blackhawk Christian 99
Garrett 36 Angola 47
Fremont 74 Hamilton 69
Manchester 48 DeKalb 50
Southwood 80 Northfield 31
Bluffton 46 Monroe Central 50
Wabash 53 Maconaquah 38
Lake Central 35 Warsaw 50
Alexandria 64 Blackford 59
Eastbrook 38 Frankton 50
Oak Hill 60 Mississinewa 69
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wayne 27 Snider 64
Carroll 34 Concordia 43
Bishop Dwenger 38 Homestead 77
Bishop Luers 64 Northrop 57
South Side 74 North Side 35
Columbia City 43 Norwell 57
DeKalb 32 Leo 56
East Noble 35 Bellmont 64
Huntington North 56 New Haven 19
Woodlan 47 Bluffton 45
Adams Central 32 Jay County 59
Southern Wells 25 Heritage 34
West Noble 52 Churubusco 22
Lakeland 44 Fairfield 37
Prairie Heights 48 Eastside 50
Lakewood Park 65 Canterbury 21
Southwood 19 Northfield 77
Whitko 29 Manchester 40
Goshen 54 Wawasee 22
North Miami 43 Tippecanoe Valley 72
