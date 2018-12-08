High School Sports

12/7 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Wayne 63  Snider 76
Carroll 37   Concordia 40
Bishop Dwenger 51   Homestead 48
Bishop Luers 52   Northrop 64
South Side 81   North Side 46
Elkhart Christian 54   Blackhawk Christian 99
Garrett 36  Angola 47
Fremont 74   Hamilton 69
Manchester 48   DeKalb 50
Southwood 80   Northfield 31
Bluffton 46   Monroe Central 50
Wabash 53   Maconaquah 38
Lake Central 35  Warsaw 50
Alexandria 64  Blackford 59
Eastbrook 38  Frankton 50
Oak Hill 60   Mississinewa 69

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wayne 27  Snider 64
Carroll 34   Concordia 43
Bishop Dwenger 38   Homestead 77
Bishop Luers 64   Northrop 57
South Side 74   North Side 35
Columbia City 43   Norwell 57
DeKalb 32   Leo 56
East Noble 35  Bellmont 64
Huntington North 56   New Haven 19
Woodlan 47   Bluffton 45
Adams Central 32   Jay County 59
Southern Wells 25   Heritage 34
West Noble 52   Churubusco 22
Lakeland 44   Fairfield 37
Prairie Heights 48   Eastside 50
Lakewood Park 65   Canterbury 21
Southwood 19   Northfield 77
Whitko 29   Manchester 40
Goshen 54   Wawasee 22
North Miami 43   Tippecanoe Valley 72

