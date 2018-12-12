12/11 Prep Basketball Recap
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead bested Norwell in a battle of undefeated girls teams while Concordia topped visiting Canterbury in boys hoops to headline area basketball action on Tuesday night.
Homestead, who was elevated to no. 1 in the 4A state poll on Monday, beat 3A no. 3 Norwell 62-54. Ayanna Patterson led the Spartans with 20 points as Homestead improves to 10-0. Norwell falls to 9-1 with the loss.
Concordia's Brayden Pearson scored 11 points to lead a balanced Concordia attack over the visiting Cavaliers 56-43. Adam Gottschalk and Landen Jordan each chipped in with 10 points for Concordia. Noah Wolfe paced Canterbury with 19 points while Will Shank added 15.
Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Alexandria 56, Taylor 44
Barr-Reeve 93, N. Knox 40
Bowman Academy 62, Lake Station 53
Central Noble 107, Hamilton 47
Chesterton 56, E. Chicago Central 46
Decatur Central 100, Indpls Herron 49
Eastside 57, Lakewood Park 47
Ev. Memorial 57, Ev. Bosse 45
Ft. Wayne Concordia 56, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, DeKalb 31
Gibson Southern 44, Ev. North 39
Goshen 58, S. Bend Clay 47
Greenwood Christian 76, Covenant Christian 73
Guerin Catholic 51, Pendleton Hts. 38
Illiana Christian, Ill. 60, Highland 55
Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Washington 46
Jay Co. 63, Yorktown 54
Jimtown 58, NorthWood 52
Lawrence North 77, Indpls Manual 57
Lawrenceburg 39, Harrison, Ohio 37
Merrillville 73, Griffith 61
Mishawaka Marian 39, Culver Academy 38
N. Central (Farmersburg) 54, Hutsonville High School, Ill. 44
N. Miami 66, Lakeland Christian 63
Northfield 59, Southern Wells 56
Rensselaer 78, Hanover Central 69
River Forest 60, Hobart 54
S. Bend Riley 60, Concord 49
S. Decatur 84, Madison Shawe 59
S. Knox 40, Loogootee 36
S. Putnam 59, Cloverdale 56
Salem 66, New Washington 52
Seton Catholic 82, Union (Modoc) 36
Shelbyville 66, Greenwood 50
Tippecanoe Valley 46, Peru 38
Triton 45, Bethany Christian 23
W. Vigo 53, N. Vermillion 48
Whiting 67, Calumet 56
Winamac 72, Culver 32
Zionsville 80, Western Boone 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 67, New Haven 19
Anderson 62, Noblesville 52
Batesville 55, Franklin Co. 41
Benton Central 85, Twin Lakes 32
Bethany Christian 37, Wawasee 23
Bloomfield 55, White River Valley 29
Bluffton 52, Southwood 32
Brownstown 87, Clarksville 12
Center Grove 54, Martinsville 38
Christel House Academy 33, Eminence 23
Columbus North 46, Seymour 26
Concord 50, S. Bend Clay 29
Connersville 46, Muncie Central 40
Corydon 46, S. Central (Elizabeth) 25
Crawford Co. 57, Dubois 25
Crown Point 68, Highland 24
Eastern (Greentown) 30, Madison-Grant 21
Forest Park 61, Ev. Central 48
Fremont 36, Fairfield 35
Ft. Wayne Snider 62, E. Noble 56
Gibson Southern 70, S. Spencer 50
Hamilton Southeastern 76, New Castle 38
Hammond Noll 69, Munster 62
Hauser 53, Edinburgh 36
Henderson Co., Ky. 53, Ev. Mater Dei 40
Homestead 62, Norwell 54
Indpls Ben Davis 73, Indpls Attucks 10
Indpls Herron 45, Indpls Metro 33
Indpls Park Tudor 31, Indpls Brebeuf 27
Indpls Pike 46, Indpls Perry Meridian 41
Jac-Cen-Del 52, N. Decatur 42
Jasper 41, Washington 36
Jeffersonville 61, Charlestown 33
Lafayette Catholic 76, Crawfordsville 40
Lafayette Jeff 59, McCutcheon 48
Lakewood Park 36, Eastside 31
Lanesville 37, New Washington 24
Lowell 43, Kouts 41
Maconaquah 40, Carroll (Flora) 32
Mishawaka Marian 58, New Prairie 29
Mitchell 61, Shoals 19
Monrovia 39, Cascade 36
Morristown 53, Greenwood Christian 51
N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, W. Vigo 29
N. Harrison 83, Paoli 42
N. Judson 45, N. White 21
New Palestine 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 40
Northview 55, Terre Haute North 48
Oak Hill 62, Wabash 20
Pendleton Hts. 80, Lawrence Central 79, OT
Pioneer 53, Caston 41
Plymouth 47, Glenn 46, OT
Rising Sun 44, Crothersville 37
Rock Creek Academy 39, Christian Academy 38
Rushville 53, S. Dearborn 37
S. Decatur 42, Madison Shawe 31
S. Ripley 44, Switzerland Co. 33
Seeger 47, Parke Heritage 42
Seton Catholic 46, Union (Modoc) 15
Shelbyville 57, Greenfield 55, OT
Shenandoah 42, Randolph Southern 28
Silver Creek 54, Henryville 27
Southwestern (Hanover) 40, Borden 38
Sullivan 83, Shakamak 33
Taylor 74, Clinton Central 43
Tri-Central 51, Frankfort 40
Trinity Lutheran 39, Austin 36
Triton Central 59, Indpls Ritter 41
Vincennes 67, Ev. Memorial 64
W. Lafayette 70, N. Montgomery 32
W. Noble 53, Whitko 23
W. Washington 63, Orleans 41
Wapahani 53, Frankton 49
Warsaw 59, Columbia City 46
Westfield 55, Avon 47
Westville 40, Boone Grove 38
Whiteland 40, Indian Creek 32
Winchester 51, Union City 37
Zionsville 63, Kokomo 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Eastern Hancock vs. Lapel, ppd.