12/11 Prep Basketball Recap Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead bested Norwell in a battle of undefeated girls teams while Concordia topped visiting Canterbury in boys hoops to headline area basketball action on Tuesday night.

Homestead, who was elevated to no. 1 in the 4A state poll on Monday, beat 3A no. 3 Norwell 62-54. Ayanna Patterson led the Spartans with 20 points as Homestead improves to 10-0. Norwell falls to 9-1 with the loss.

Concordia's Brayden Pearson scored 11 points to lead a balanced Concordia attack over the visiting Cavaliers 56-43. Adam Gottschalk and Landen Jordan each chipped in with 10 points for Concordia. Noah Wolfe paced Canterbury with 19 points while Will Shank added 15.

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Alexandria 56, Taylor 44

Barr-Reeve 93, N. Knox 40

Bowman Academy 62, Lake Station 53

Central Noble 107, Hamilton 47

Chesterton 56, E. Chicago Central 46

Decatur Central 100, Indpls Herron 49

Eastside 57, Lakewood Park 47

Ev. Memorial 57, Ev. Bosse 45

Ft. Wayne Concordia 56, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, DeKalb 31

Gibson Southern 44, Ev. North 39

Goshen 58, S. Bend Clay 47

Greenwood Christian 76, Covenant Christian 73

Guerin Catholic 51, Pendleton Hts. 38

Illiana Christian, Ill. 60, Highland 55

Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Washington 46

Jay Co. 63, Yorktown 54

Jimtown 58, NorthWood 52

Lawrence North 77, Indpls Manual 57

Lawrenceburg 39, Harrison, Ohio 37

Merrillville 73, Griffith 61

Mishawaka Marian 39, Culver Academy 38

N. Central (Farmersburg) 54, Hutsonville High School, Ill. 44

N. Miami 66, Lakeland Christian 63

Northfield 59, Southern Wells 56

Rensselaer 78, Hanover Central 69

River Forest 60, Hobart 54

S. Bend Riley 60, Concord 49

S. Decatur 84, Madison Shawe 59

S. Knox 40, Loogootee 36

S. Putnam 59, Cloverdale 56

Salem 66, New Washington 52

Seton Catholic 82, Union (Modoc) 36

Shelbyville 66, Greenwood 50

Tippecanoe Valley 46, Peru 38

Triton 45, Bethany Christian 23

W. Vigo 53, N. Vermillion 48

Whiting 67, Calumet 56

Winamac 72, Culver 32

Zionsville 80, Western Boone 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams Central 67, New Haven 19

Anderson 62, Noblesville 52

Batesville 55, Franklin Co. 41

Benton Central 85, Twin Lakes 32

Bethany Christian 37, Wawasee 23

Bloomfield 55, White River Valley 29

Bluffton 52, Southwood 32

Brownstown 87, Clarksville 12

Center Grove 54, Martinsville 38

Christel House Academy 33, Eminence 23

Columbus North 46, Seymour 26

Concord 50, S. Bend Clay 29

Connersville 46, Muncie Central 40

Corydon 46, S. Central (Elizabeth) 25

Crawford Co. 57, Dubois 25

Crown Point 68, Highland 24

Eastern (Greentown) 30, Madison-Grant 21

Forest Park 61, Ev. Central 48

Fremont 36, Fairfield 35

Ft. Wayne Snider 62, E. Noble 56

Gibson Southern 70, S. Spencer 50

Hamilton Southeastern 76, New Castle 38

Hammond Noll 69, Munster 62

Hauser 53, Edinburgh 36

Henderson Co., Ky. 53, Ev. Mater Dei 40

Homestead 62, Norwell 54

Indpls Ben Davis 73, Indpls Attucks 10

Indpls Herron 45, Indpls Metro 33

Indpls Park Tudor 31, Indpls Brebeuf 27

Indpls Pike 46, Indpls Perry Meridian 41

Jac-Cen-Del 52, N. Decatur 42

Jasper 41, Washington 36

Jeffersonville 61, Charlestown 33

Lafayette Catholic 76, Crawfordsville 40

Lafayette Jeff 59, McCutcheon 48

Lakewood Park 36, Eastside 31

Lanesville 37, New Washington 24

Lowell 43, Kouts 41

Maconaquah 40, Carroll (Flora) 32

Mishawaka Marian 58, New Prairie 29

Mitchell 61, Shoals 19

Monrovia 39, Cascade 36

Morristown 53, Greenwood Christian 51

N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, W. Vigo 29

N. Harrison 83, Paoli 42

N. Judson 45, N. White 21

New Palestine 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 40

Northview 55, Terre Haute North 48

Oak Hill 62, Wabash 20

Pendleton Hts. 80, Lawrence Central 79, OT

Pioneer 53, Caston 41

Plymouth 47, Glenn 46, OT

Rising Sun 44, Crothersville 37

Rock Creek Academy 39, Christian Academy 38

Rushville 53, S. Dearborn 37

S. Decatur 42, Madison Shawe 31

S. Ripley 44, Switzerland Co. 33

Seeger 47, Parke Heritage 42

Seton Catholic 46, Union (Modoc) 15

Shelbyville 57, Greenfield 55, OT

Shenandoah 42, Randolph Southern 28

Silver Creek 54, Henryville 27

Southwestern (Hanover) 40, Borden 38

Sullivan 83, Shakamak 33

Taylor 74, Clinton Central 43

Tri-Central 51, Frankfort 40

Trinity Lutheran 39, Austin 36

Triton Central 59, Indpls Ritter 41

Vincennes 67, Ev. Memorial 64

W. Lafayette 70, N. Montgomery 32

W. Noble 53, Whitko 23

W. Washington 63, Orleans 41

Wapahani 53, Frankton 49

Warsaw 59, Columbia City 46

Westfield 55, Avon 47

Westville 40, Boone Grove 38

Whiteland 40, Indian Creek 32

Winchester 51, Union City 37

Zionsville 63, Kokomo 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Eastern Hancock vs. Lapel, ppd.