12/11 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead bested Norwell in a battle of undefeated girls teams while Concordia topped visiting Canterbury in boys hoops to headline area basketball action on Tuesday night.

Homestead, who was elevated to no. 1 in the 4A state poll on Monday, beat 3A no. 3 Norwell 62-54. Ayanna Patterson led the Spartans with 20 points as Homestead improves to 10-0. Norwell falls to 9-1 with the loss.

Concordia's Brayden Pearson scored 11 points to lead a balanced Concordia attack over the visiting Cavaliers 56-43. Adam Gottschalk and Landen Jordan each chipped in with 10 points for Concordia. Noah Wolfe paced Canterbury with 19 points while Will Shank added 15.

Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press
   BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
   Alexandria 56, Taylor 44
   Barr-Reeve 93, N. Knox 40
   Bowman Academy 62, Lake Station 53
   Central Noble 107, Hamilton 47
   Chesterton 56, E. Chicago Central 46
   Decatur Central 100, Indpls Herron 49
   Eastside 57, Lakewood Park 47
   Ev. Memorial 57, Ev. Bosse 45
   Ft. Wayne Concordia 56, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43
   Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, DeKalb 31
   Gibson Southern 44, Ev. North 39
   Goshen 58, S. Bend Clay 47
   Greenwood Christian 76, Covenant Christian 73
   Guerin Catholic 51, Pendleton Hts. 38
   Illiana Christian, Ill. 60, Highland 55
   Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Washington 46
   Jay Co. 63, Yorktown 54
   Jimtown 58, NorthWood 52
   Lawrence North 77, Indpls Manual 57
   Lawrenceburg 39, Harrison, Ohio 37
   Merrillville 73, Griffith 61
   Mishawaka Marian 39, Culver Academy 38
   N. Central (Farmersburg) 54, Hutsonville High School, Ill. 44
   N. Miami 66, Lakeland Christian 63
   Northfield 59, Southern Wells 56
   Rensselaer 78, Hanover Central 69
   River Forest 60, Hobart 54
   S. Bend Riley 60, Concord 49
   S. Decatur 84, Madison Shawe 59
   S. Knox 40, Loogootee 36
   S. Putnam 59, Cloverdale 56
   Salem 66, New Washington 52
   Seton Catholic 82, Union (Modoc) 36
   Shelbyville 66, Greenwood 50
   Tippecanoe Valley 46, Peru 38
   Triton 45, Bethany Christian 23
   W. Vigo 53, N. Vermillion 48
   Whiting 67, Calumet 56
   Winamac 72, Culver 32
   Zionsville 80, Western Boone 42
   GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
   Adams Central 67, New Haven 19
   Anderson 62, Noblesville 52
   Batesville 55, Franklin Co. 41
   Benton Central 85, Twin Lakes 32
   Bethany Christian 37, Wawasee 23
   Bloomfield 55, White River Valley 29
   Bluffton 52, Southwood 32
   Brownstown 87, Clarksville 12
   Center Grove 54, Martinsville 38
   Christel House Academy 33, Eminence 23
   Columbus North 46, Seymour 26
   Concord 50, S. Bend Clay 29
   Connersville 46, Muncie Central 40
   Corydon 46, S. Central (Elizabeth) 25
   Crawford Co. 57, Dubois 25
   Crown Point 68, Highland 24
   Eastern (Greentown) 30, Madison-Grant 21
   Forest Park 61, Ev. Central 48
   Fremont 36, Fairfield 35
   Ft. Wayne Snider 62, E. Noble 56
   Gibson Southern 70, S. Spencer 50
   Hamilton Southeastern 76, New Castle 38
   Hammond Noll 69, Munster 62
   Hauser 53, Edinburgh 36
   Henderson Co., Ky. 53, Ev. Mater Dei 40
   Homestead 62, Norwell 54
   Indpls Ben Davis 73, Indpls Attucks 10
   Indpls Herron 45, Indpls Metro 33
   Indpls Park Tudor 31, Indpls Brebeuf 27
   Indpls Pike 46, Indpls Perry Meridian 41
   Jac-Cen-Del 52, N. Decatur 42
   Jasper 41, Washington 36
   Jeffersonville 61, Charlestown 33
   Lafayette Catholic 76, Crawfordsville 40
   Lafayette Jeff 59, McCutcheon 48
   Lakewood Park 36, Eastside 31
   Lanesville 37, New Washington 24
   Lowell 43, Kouts 41
   Maconaquah 40, Carroll (Flora) 32
   Mishawaka Marian 58, New Prairie 29
   Mitchell 61, Shoals 19
   Monrovia 39, Cascade 36
   Morristown 53, Greenwood Christian 51
   N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, W. Vigo 29
   N. Harrison 83, Paoli 42
   N. Judson 45, N. White 21
   New Palestine 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 40
   Northview 55, Terre Haute North 48
   Oak Hill 62, Wabash 20
   Pendleton Hts. 80, Lawrence Central 79, OT
   Pioneer 53, Caston 41
   Plymouth 47, Glenn 46, OT
   Rising Sun 44, Crothersville 37
   Rock Creek Academy 39, Christian Academy 38
   Rushville 53, S. Dearborn 37
   S. Decatur 42, Madison Shawe 31
   S. Ripley 44, Switzerland Co. 33
   Seeger 47, Parke Heritage 42
   Seton Catholic 46, Union (Modoc) 15
   Shelbyville 57, Greenfield 55, OT
   Shenandoah 42, Randolph Southern 28
   Silver Creek 54, Henryville 27
   Southwestern (Hanover) 40, Borden 38
   Sullivan 83, Shakamak 33
   Taylor 74, Clinton Central 43
   Tri-Central 51, Frankfort 40
   Trinity Lutheran 39, Austin 36
   Triton Central 59, Indpls Ritter 41
   Vincennes 67, Ev. Memorial 64
   W. Lafayette 70, N. Montgomery 32
   W. Noble 53, Whitko 23
   W. Washington 63, Orleans 41
   Wapahani 53, Frankton 49
   Warsaw 59, Columbia City 46
   Westfield 55, Avon 47
   Westville 40, Boone Grove 38
   Whiteland 40, Indian Creek 32
   Winchester 51, Union City 37
   Zionsville 63, Kokomo 31
   POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
   Eastern Hancock vs. Lapel, ppd.

 

