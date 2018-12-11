12/10 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Homestead (6) 9-0 95 2

2. Hamilton Southeastern (2) 12-1 82 3

3. Warren Central (1) 7-1 73 1

4. Penn 11-1 71 5

5. Indpls N. Central (1) 10-2 63 4

6. Lawrence North 11-2 45 6

7. Bedford N. Lawrence 10-1 36 7

8. Crown Point 11-0 30 NR

9. Castle 10-0 23 9

10. Brownsburg 10-2 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Pike, Center Grove.



Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Northwestern (11) 9-2 110 1

2. Salem 9-0 87 2

3. Norwell 9-0 86 4

4. Mishawaka Marian 10-1 71 5

5. Evansville Memorial 5-1 54 3

6. Danville 8-3 44 7

7. Benton Central 9-2 42 8

8. Ft. Wayne Concordia 9-2 25 9

9. Vincennes Lincoln 8-2 23 6

10. Washington 8-0 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg, West Noble, Northwood, Bellmont, Gary West, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Lakeland, Greensburg.



Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Central Noble (8) 11-0 20 1

2. Oak Hill (1) 10-1 18 2

3. Triton Central 10-1 16 3

4. Winchester 10-1 14 4

5. Tipton 9-1 12 5

6. N. Judson 7-0 10 7

7. Eastern (Pekin) 8-2 9 10

8. Cloverdale 10-1 8 NR

9. Hammond Noll 6-0 7 NR

10. Crawford Co. 8-3 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Linton-Stockton, Paoli, Lafayette Central Catholic, Covenant Christian, Bremen, Union County, Western Boone, Winamac, Monroe Central.



Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. MC Marquette (8) 8-1 89 1

2. Vincennes Rivet (1) 8-0 81 2

3. University 9-0 67 3

4. Loogootee 9-0 63 4

5. Tecumseh 10-0 52 5

6. Northfield 7-2 47 6

7. Waldron 8-1 37 NR

8. Jac-Cen-Del 7-3 18 8

9. Springs Valley 8-1 17 NR

10. W. Washington 8-4 9 NR

Others receiving votes: North Central (Farmersburg), Morristown, Oregon-Davis, Blue River Valley, South Central Union Mills.

