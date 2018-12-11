12/10 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Homestead (6) 9-0 95 2
2. Hamilton Southeastern (2) 12-1 82 3
3. Warren Central (1) 7-1 73 1
4. Penn 11-1 71 5
5. Indpls N. Central (1) 10-2 63 4
6. Lawrence North 11-2 45 6
7. Bedford N. Lawrence 10-1 36 7
8. Crown Point 11-0 30 NR
9. Castle 10-0 23 9
10. Brownsburg 10-2 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Pike, Center Grove.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (11) 9-2 110 1
2. Salem 9-0 87 2
3. Norwell 9-0 86 4
4. Mishawaka Marian 10-1 71 5
5. Evansville Memorial 5-1 54 3
6. Danville 8-3 44 7
7. Benton Central 9-2 42 8
8. Ft. Wayne Concordia 9-2 25 9
9. Vincennes Lincoln 8-2 23 6
10. Washington 8-0 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg, West Noble, Northwood, Bellmont, Gary West, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Lakeland, Greensburg.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Central Noble (8) 11-0 20 1
2. Oak Hill (1) 10-1 18 2
3. Triton Central 10-1 16 3
4. Winchester 10-1 14 4
5. Tipton 9-1 12 5
6. N. Judson 7-0 10 7
7. Eastern (Pekin) 8-2 9 10
8. Cloverdale 10-1 8 NR
9. Hammond Noll 6-0 7 NR
10. Crawford Co. 8-3 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Linton-Stockton, Paoli, Lafayette Central Catholic, Covenant Christian, Bremen, Union County, Western Boone, Winamac, Monroe Central.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. MC Marquette (8) 8-1 89 1
2. Vincennes Rivet (1) 8-0 81 2
3. University 9-0 67 3
4. Loogootee 9-0 63 4
5. Tecumseh 10-0 52 5
6. Northfield 7-2 47 6
7. Waldron 8-1 37 NR
8. Jac-Cen-Del 7-3 18 8
9. Springs Valley 8-1 17 NR
10. W. Washington 8-4 9 NR
Others receiving votes: North Central (Farmersburg), Morristown, Oregon-Davis, Blue River Valley, South Central Union Mills.