12/10 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 03:48 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 03:49 PM EST

  The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
                                                              W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  Homestead  (6)                            9-0      95      2     
  2.  Hamilton  Southeastern  (2)    12-1    82      3     
  3.  Warren  Central  (1)                  7-1      73      1     
  4.  Penn                                              11-1    71      5     
  5.  Indpls  N.  Central  (1)            10-2    63      4     
  6.  Lawrence  North                          11-2    45      6     
  7.  Bedford  N.  Lawrence                10-1    36      7     
  8.  Crown  Point                                11-0    30      NR   
  9.  Castle                                          10-0    23      9     
10.  Brownsburg                                  10-2    22      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Pike, Center Grove.
   
Class 3A
                                                    W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  Northwestern  (11)          9-2      110    1     
  2.  Salem                                  9-0      87      2     
  3.  Norwell                              9-0      86      4     
  4.  Mishawaka  Marian            10-1    71      5     
  5.  Evansville  Memorial      5-1      54      3     
  6.  Danville                            8-3      44      7     
  7.  Benton  Central                9-2      42      8     
  8.  Ft.  Wayne  Concordia      9-2      25      9     
  9.  Vincennes  Lincoln          8-2      23      6     
10.  Washington                        8-0      16      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg, West Noble, Northwood, Bellmont, Gary West, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Lakeland, Greensburg.
   
Class 2A
                                                W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  Central  Noble  (8)      11-0    20      1     
  2.  Oak  Hill  (1)                10-1    18      2     
  3.  Triton  Central            10-1    16      3     
  4.  Winchester                    10-1    14      4     
  5.  Tipton                            9-1      12      5     
  6.  N.  Judson                      7-0      10      7     
  7.  Eastern  (Pekin)          8-2      9        10   
  8.  Cloverdale                    10-1    8        NR   
  9.  Hammond  Noll                6-0      7        NR   
10.  Crawford  Co.                8-3      6        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Linton-Stockton, Paoli, Lafayette Central Catholic, Covenant Christian, Bremen, Union County, Western Boone, Winamac, Monroe Central.
   
Class A
                                                  W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  MC  Marquette  (8)          8-1      89      1     
  2.  Vincennes  Rivet  (1)    8-0      81      2     
  3.  University                      9-0      67      3     
  4.  Loogootee                        9-0      63      4     
  5.  Tecumseh                          10-0    52      5     
  6.  Northfield                      7-2      47      6     
  7.  Waldron                            8-1      37      NR   
  8.  Jac-Cen-Del                    7-3      18      8     
  9.  Springs  Valley              8-1      17      NR   
10.  W.  Washington                8-4      9        NR   
   Others receiving votes: North Central (Farmersburg), Morristown, Oregon-Davis, Blue River Valley, South Central Union Mills.
   

 

