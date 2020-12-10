12/9 Prep Basketball Recap – New Haven tops Woodlan

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven went to Elmer Strautman Gymnasium and came away with a 74-55 win over host Woodlan to headline area prep basketball action on Wednesday night.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cambridge City 63, Anderson Prep Academy 60
Delta 49, Winchester 46
Frankton 57, Muncie Burris 43
Ft. Wayne North 67, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 61
Greenfield 48, Triton Central 39
Indpls Attucks 60, Brownsburg 58
Lawrence North 58, Lawrence Central 53
New Haven 74, Woodlan 55
Rossville 51, Western Boone 47
S. Ripley 73, N. Decatur 39
Shenandoah 56, Daleville 46
W. Noble 53, Concord 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Angola 54, Leo 34
Bellmont 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 40
Bloomfield 71, N. Central (Farmersburg) 69
Blue River 69, Cowan 44
Chesterton 39, Plymouth 27
Corydon 58, Austin 40
Eastbrook 66, Mississinewa 32
Eastside 55, Churubusco 35
Ft. Wayne Wayne 57, Fremont 50
Lapel 70, Madison-Grant 41
Lowell 53, Hebron 21
Monrovia 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy 16
Northview 58, Terre Haute South 28
Shenandoah 55, Union City 43
Silver Creek 79, Floyd Central 37
Tippecanoe Valley 58, Triton 48
Union Co. 52, Hagerstown 32
University 70, Living Water Homeschool 23