12/9 Prep Basketball Recap – New Haven tops Woodlan

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven went to Elmer Strautman Gymnasium and came away with a 74-55 win over host Woodlan to headline area prep basketball action on Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cambridge City 63, Anderson Prep Academy 60

Delta 49, Winchester 46

Frankton 57, Muncie Burris 43

Ft. Wayne North 67, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 61

Greenfield 48, Triton Central 39

Indpls Attucks 60, Brownsburg 58

Lawrence North 58, Lawrence Central 53

New Haven 74, Woodlan 55

Rossville 51, Western Boone 47

S. Ripley 73, N. Decatur 39

Shenandoah 56, Daleville 46

W. Noble 53, Concord 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 54, Leo 34

Bellmont 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 40

Bloomfield 71, N. Central (Farmersburg) 69

Blue River 69, Cowan 44

Chesterton 39, Plymouth 27

Corydon 58, Austin 40

Eastbrook 66, Mississinewa 32

Eastside 55, Churubusco 35

Ft. Wayne Wayne 57, Fremont 50

Lapel 70, Madison-Grant 41

Lowell 53, Hebron 21

Monrovia 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy 16

Northview 58, Terre Haute South 28

Shenandoah 55, Union City 43

Silver Creek 79, Floyd Central 37

Tippecanoe Valley 58, Triton 48

Union Co. 52, Hagerstown 32

University 70, Living Water Homeschool 23