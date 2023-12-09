OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian stormed “The Castle” to earn a 72-36 win at Norwell on Saturday.
Senior Isaac Smith led the reigning 2A state champions with 21. Aiden Muldoon, Bryce Sefton and Kellen Pickett also finished in double figures in the win.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Barr-Reeve 56, Robinson, Ill. 39
Bellmont 63, Heritage 38
Benton Central 72, Delphi 56
Borden 78, Crothersville 47
Brownsburg 36, Chesterton 33
Castle 75, Floyd Central 65
Clarksville 56, Eastern (Pekin) 36
Clay City 72, Monrovia 49
Clinton Christian 37, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 27
Columbia City 68, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66
Columbus North 44, Greenwood 39
Covenant Christian 87, Traders Point Christian 43
Crown Point 36, Carmel 33
Culver Academy 61, South Bend Career Academy 32
Daleville 59, Eastern Hancock 57
Danville 59, Lafayette Harrison 57
DeKalb 72, Fremont 43
Dubois 48, Tell City 33
Eastern (Greentown) 56, Southwood 52
Eastside 48, Prairie Heights 34
Edgewood 67, Bloomfield 50
Edinburgh 69, Milan 60
Edon, Ohio 55, Lakewood Park 51
Elwood 57, Providence Cristo Rey 23
Fishers 77, Kokomo 55
Franklin 53, Columbus East 46
Franklin Central 60, Bloomington North 43
Frontier 32, Caston 29
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Norwell 36
Ft. Wayne North 57, Warsaw 56
Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Mooresville 59
Goshen 63, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 55
Greencastle 64, Southmont 48
Greenfield 71, Southport 56
Greenwood Christian 55, Indpls Lutheran 47
Guerin Catholic 52, Heritage Hills 42
Hauser 65, Union Co. 41
Hobart 58, River Forest 51
Homestead 59, New Haven 49
Indiana Deaf 52, Cambridge City Lincoln 50
Indpls Cathedral 71, Indpls N. Central 56
Indpls Pike 55, Yorktown 48
Indpls Tech 55, Evansville Reitz 44
Indy Brebeuf 66, Lafayette Catholic 34
Lakeland 51, Bethany Christian 47
Lapel 61, Muncie Burris 23
Lawrence North 72, Ft. Wayne Wayne 51
Leo 60, Woodlan 46
Logansport 58, Rochester 43
Loogootee 56, Shoals 30
Maconaquah 88, Oak Hill 60
Manchester 62, Huntington North 55
Marion 72, Wabash 46
McCutcheon 46, Covington 44
McLean Co., Ky. 63, Ev. Day 53
Merrillville 62, Andrean 58
Michigan City 70, Hammond Central 34
Michigan City Marquette 49, Kouts 34
Mitchell 60, Salem 32
Monroe Central 49, Wes-Del 39
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 55, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 36
Muncie Central 53, Hamilton Hts. 34
N. Daviess 45, Rock Creek Academy 29
N. Decatur 68, Oldenburg 48
N. Judson 55, S. Central (Union Mills) 31
N. Knox 51, Eastern (Greene) 48
N. Vermillion 60, Union (Dugger) 52
N. White 45, Tri-Township 38
New Castle 56, Jay Co. 44
Noblesville 51, Indpls Attucks 46
NorthWood 36, Fairfield 21
Northridge 72, Angola 64
Northwestern 50, Frankfort 43
Parke Heritage 60, N. Putnam 54
Pendleton Hts. 69, Connersville 40
Peru 62, Northfield 22
Pioneer 41, N. Miami 38
Plainfield 64, Zionsville 46
Portage 77, Westville 59
Providence 57, Scottsburg 51, OT
Richmond 77, Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 29
S. Bend Washington 68, LaPorte 65
S. Decatur 45, Jac-Cen-Del 40
S. Putnam 68, Eminence 24
S. Ripley 50, Franklin Co. 31
S. Spencer 60, Crawford Co. 42
Seeger 46, Tri-County 37
Seton Catholic 61, Anderson Prep Academy 31
Shakamak 80, Washington Catholic 22
Shenandoah 48, Frankton 39
Silver Creek 73, Jennings Co. 54
Southridge 46, Pike Central 44
Southwestern (Hanover) 85, Batesville 52
Springs Valley 76, Lanesville 51
Tippecanoe Valley 52, Glenn 46
Tipton 65, Delta 61, OT
Tri-Central 54, Morristown 41
Tri-West 55, W. Lafayette 51
Trinity Lutheran 58, W. Washington 46
Twin Lakes 65, Rensselaer 36
Union City 62, Knightstown 37
University 68, Liberty Christian 52
Valparaiso 79, Kankakee Valley 59
Vincennes Rivet 56, Medora 44
W. Noble 48, Churubusco 40
Wapahani 85, Hagerstown 50
Warren Central 60, Center Grove 44
Washington 52, Forest Park 46
Western 64, Rossville 48
Westfield 50, Bethesda Christian 25
Westview 59, Central Noble 43
Whiteland 65, Shelbyville 53
Whitko 58, Wawasee 53
Wood Memorial 53, White River Valley 35
Wayne City (Ill.) Tournament
Cisne, Ill. 67, Linton 64
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Andrean 44, Griffith 11
Austin 50, Brownstown 40
Barr-Reeve 47, Bloomfield 17
Bedford N. Lawrence 46, Brownsburg 42
Benton Central 63, Northwestern 29
Bethany Christian 59, Lakeland 23
Bethesda Christian 59, Indpls Shortridge 27
Boonville 53, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 18
Borden 52, Providence 46
Carroll (Flora) 60, Culver Academy 48
Cascade 67, Indpls Lutheran 36
Caston 50, Triton 20
Central Noble 56, Westview 31
Chicago (Butler), Ill. 69, LaPorte LaLumiere 29
Clinton Central 55, Attica 23
Covenant Christian 51, Indpls Scecina 20
Eastern Hancock 56, Indpls Cathedral 53
Elkhart Christian 59, Clinton Christian 22
Eminence 48, S. Putnam 44
Ft. Wayne Snider 70, Carmel 45
Greensburg 72, Rushville 25
Guerin Catholic 53, Peru 36
Hamilton Hts. 72, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41
Hanover Central 47, River Forest 29
Homestead 64, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 36
Huntington North 61, Marion 12
Jac-Cen-Del 54, New Washington 32
Jeffersonville 63, Columbus East 47
Jennings Co. 83, New Albany 22
Knox 55, Culver 30
Lafayette Harrison 53, Lafayette Jeff 32
Lake Central 49, Fremd, Ill. 38
Lakeland Christian 26, S. Bend Trinity 20
Lapel 72, Tipton 13
Lawrenceburg 45, Connersville 42
Logansport 32, LaVille 26
Madison-Grant 62, Elwood 28
Merrillville 52, Penn 51
Michigan City Marquette 41, East Chicago Central 29
Milan 50, Edinburgh 35
Mississinewa 39, Oak Hill 36
Mooresville 59, Bloomington North 38
Morgan Twp. 47, Kouts 28
N. Knox 57, North Vigo 19
N. Vermillion 50, Union (Dugger) 7
Noblesville 64, Plainfield 48
Northridge 64, Concord 22
Oldenburg 41, Indiana Deaf 23
Orleans 64, Trinity Lutheran 51
Paoli 48, Edgewood 18
Parke Heritage 66, N. Putnam 17
Pike Central 31, Evansville Bosse 19
Pioneer 42, LaPorte 24
Rochester 36, Wabash 14
Rock Creek Academy 73, Crothersville 31
Rockford Parkway, Ohio 50, S. Adams 45
S. Bend Adams 63, Edwardsburg, Mich. 50
S. Bend Washington 61, Kenwood, Ill. 58
S. Dearborn 42, Hauser 26
Seymour 57, Madison 47
Shenandoah 60, Muncie Burris 20
Southwestern (Hanover) 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 55
Southwood 30, Eastern (Greentown) 26
Sullivan 62, Brown Co. 53
Switzerland Co. 53, Madison Shawe 40
Tri-County 43, Rossville 38
Tri-Township 54, N. White 24
Triton Central 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 14
Union City 47, Knightstown 39
Vincennes 43, Evansville Harrison 21
Warsaw 66, Plymouth 31
Washington 60, Tell City 13
Western 59, Twin Lakes 45
White River Valley 53, Shoals 38
Whiteland 50, Martinsville 36
Winchester 61, Cambridge City Lincoln 17
Winchester 61, Tri 17
Yorktown 41, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39
Marion County Tournament
Championship
Lawrence Central 68, Indpls N. Central 32
Semifinal
Indpls N. Central 52, Indy Brebeuf 38
Lawrence Central 69, Indpls Pike 64
Southern Roads Tournament
Championship
Bloomington Lighthouse 55, Medora 41
Consolation
Christian Academy of Madison 46, Pleasant View Christian 12
First Round
Bloomington Lighthouse 60, Cannelton 29
Columbus Christian 48, Christian Academy of Madison 47
Seven Oaks Classical 62, Pleasant View Christian 7
Semifinal
Bloomington Lighthouse 65, Seven Oaks Classical 34
Medora 42, Columbus Christian 37