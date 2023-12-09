OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian stormed “The Castle” to earn a 72-36 win at Norwell on Saturday.

Senior Isaac Smith led the reigning 2A state champions with 21. Aiden Muldoon, Bryce Sefton and Kellen Pickett also finished in double figures in the win.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Barr-Reeve 56, Robinson, Ill. 39

Bellmont 63, Heritage 38

Benton Central 72, Delphi 56

Borden 78, Crothersville 47

Brownsburg 36, Chesterton 33

Castle 75, Floyd Central 65

Clarksville 56, Eastern (Pekin) 36

Clay City 72, Monrovia 49

Clinton Christian 37, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 27

Columbia City 68, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66

Columbus North 44, Greenwood 39

Covenant Christian 87, Traders Point Christian 43

Crown Point 36, Carmel 33

Culver Academy 61, South Bend Career Academy 32

Daleville 59, Eastern Hancock 57

Danville 59, Lafayette Harrison 57

DeKalb 72, Fremont 43

Dubois 48, Tell City 33

Eastern (Greentown) 56, Southwood 52

Eastside 48, Prairie Heights 34

Edgewood 67, Bloomfield 50

Edinburgh 69, Milan 60

Edon, Ohio 55, Lakewood Park 51

Elwood 57, Providence Cristo Rey 23

Fishers 77, Kokomo 55

Franklin 53, Columbus East 46

Franklin Central 60, Bloomington North 43

Frontier 32, Caston 29

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Norwell 36

Ft. Wayne North 57, Warsaw 56

Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Mooresville 59

Goshen 63, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 55

Greencastle 64, Southmont 48

Greenfield 71, Southport 56

Greenwood Christian 55, Indpls Lutheran 47

Guerin Catholic 52, Heritage Hills 42

Hauser 65, Union Co. 41

Hobart 58, River Forest 51

Homestead 59, New Haven 49

Indiana Deaf 52, Cambridge City Lincoln 50

Indpls Cathedral 71, Indpls N. Central 56

Indpls Pike 55, Yorktown 48

Indpls Tech 55, Evansville Reitz 44

Indy Brebeuf 66, Lafayette Catholic 34

Lakeland 51, Bethany Christian 47

Lapel 61, Muncie Burris 23

Lawrence North 72, Ft. Wayne Wayne 51

Leo 60, Woodlan 46

Logansport 58, Rochester 43

Loogootee 56, Shoals 30

Maconaquah 88, Oak Hill 60

Manchester 62, Huntington North 55

Marion 72, Wabash 46

McCutcheon 46, Covington 44

McLean Co., Ky. 63, Ev. Day 53

Merrillville 62, Andrean 58

Michigan City 70, Hammond Central 34

Michigan City Marquette 49, Kouts 34

Mitchell 60, Salem 32

Monroe Central 49, Wes-Del 39

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 55, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 36

Muncie Central 53, Hamilton Hts. 34

N. Daviess 45, Rock Creek Academy 29

N. Decatur 68, Oldenburg 48

N. Judson 55, S. Central (Union Mills) 31

N. Knox 51, Eastern (Greene) 48

N. Vermillion 60, Union (Dugger) 52

N. White 45, Tri-Township 38

New Castle 56, Jay Co. 44

Noblesville 51, Indpls Attucks 46

NorthWood 36, Fairfield 21

Northridge 72, Angola 64

Northwestern 50, Frankfort 43

Parke Heritage 60, N. Putnam 54

Pendleton Hts. 69, Connersville 40

Peru 62, Northfield 22

Pioneer 41, N. Miami 38

Plainfield 64, Zionsville 46

Portage 77, Westville 59

Providence 57, Scottsburg 51, OT

Richmond 77, Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 29

S. Bend Washington 68, LaPorte 65

S. Decatur 45, Jac-Cen-Del 40

S. Putnam 68, Eminence 24

S. Ripley 50, Franklin Co. 31

S. Spencer 60, Crawford Co. 42

Seeger 46, Tri-County 37

Seton Catholic 61, Anderson Prep Academy 31

Shakamak 80, Washington Catholic 22

Shenandoah 48, Frankton 39

Silver Creek 73, Jennings Co. 54

Southridge 46, Pike Central 44

Southwestern (Hanover) 85, Batesville 52

Springs Valley 76, Lanesville 51

Tippecanoe Valley 52, Glenn 46

Tipton 65, Delta 61, OT

Tri-Central 54, Morristown 41

Tri-West 55, W. Lafayette 51

Trinity Lutheran 58, W. Washington 46

Twin Lakes 65, Rensselaer 36

Union City 62, Knightstown 37

University 68, Liberty Christian 52

Valparaiso 79, Kankakee Valley 59

Vincennes Rivet 56, Medora 44

W. Noble 48, Churubusco 40

Wapahani 85, Hagerstown 50

Warren Central 60, Center Grove 44

Washington 52, Forest Park 46

Western 64, Rossville 48

Westfield 50, Bethesda Christian 25

Westview 59, Central Noble 43

Whiteland 65, Shelbyville 53

Whitko 58, Wawasee 53

Wood Memorial 53, White River Valley 35

Wayne City (Ill.) Tournament

Cisne, Ill. 67, Linton 64

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Andrean 44, Griffith 11

Austin 50, Brownstown 40

Barr-Reeve 47, Bloomfield 17

Bedford N. Lawrence 46, Brownsburg 42

Benton Central 63, Northwestern 29

Bethany Christian 59, Lakeland 23

Bethesda Christian 59, Indpls Shortridge 27

Boonville 53, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 18

Borden 52, Providence 46

Carroll (Flora) 60, Culver Academy 48

Cascade 67, Indpls Lutheran 36

Caston 50, Triton 20

Central Noble 56, Westview 31

Chicago (Butler), Ill. 69, LaPorte LaLumiere 29

Clinton Central 55, Attica 23

Covenant Christian 51, Indpls Scecina 20

Eastern Hancock 56, Indpls Cathedral 53

Elkhart Christian 59, Clinton Christian 22

Eminence 48, S. Putnam 44

Ft. Wayne Snider 70, Carmel 45

Greensburg 72, Rushville 25

Guerin Catholic 53, Peru 36

Hamilton Hts. 72, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41

Hanover Central 47, River Forest 29

Homestead 64, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 36

Huntington North 61, Marion 12

Jac-Cen-Del 54, New Washington 32

Jeffersonville 63, Columbus East 47

Jennings Co. 83, New Albany 22

Knox 55, Culver 30

Lafayette Harrison 53, Lafayette Jeff 32

Lake Central 49, Fremd, Ill. 38

Lakeland Christian 26, S. Bend Trinity 20

Lapel 72, Tipton 13

Lawrenceburg 45, Connersville 42

Logansport 32, LaVille 26

Madison-Grant 62, Elwood 28

Merrillville 52, Penn 51

Michigan City Marquette 41, East Chicago Central 29

Milan 50, Edinburgh 35

Mississinewa 39, Oak Hill 36

Mooresville 59, Bloomington North 38

Morgan Twp. 47, Kouts 28

N. Knox 57, North Vigo 19

N. Vermillion 50, Union (Dugger) 7

Noblesville 64, Plainfield 48

Northridge 64, Concord 22

Oldenburg 41, Indiana Deaf 23

Orleans 64, Trinity Lutheran 51

Paoli 48, Edgewood 18

Parke Heritage 66, N. Putnam 17

Pike Central 31, Evansville Bosse 19

Pioneer 42, LaPorte 24

Rochester 36, Wabash 14

Rock Creek Academy 73, Crothersville 31

Rockford Parkway, Ohio 50, S. Adams 45

S. Bend Adams 63, Edwardsburg, Mich. 50

S. Bend Washington 61, Kenwood, Ill. 58

S. Dearborn 42, Hauser 26

Seymour 57, Madison 47

Shenandoah 60, Muncie Burris 20

Southwestern (Hanover) 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 55

Southwood 30, Eastern (Greentown) 26

Sullivan 62, Brown Co. 53

Switzerland Co. 53, Madison Shawe 40

Tri-County 43, Rossville 38

Tri-Township 54, N. White 24

Triton Central 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 14

Union City 47, Knightstown 39

Vincennes 43, Evansville Harrison 21

Warsaw 66, Plymouth 31

Washington 60, Tell City 13

Western 59, Twin Lakes 45

White River Valley 53, Shoals 38

Whiteland 50, Martinsville 36

Winchester 61, Cambridge City Lincoln 17

Winchester 61, Tri 17

Yorktown 41, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39

Marion County Tournament

Championship

Lawrence Central 68, Indpls N. Central 32

Semifinal

Indpls N. Central 52, Indy Brebeuf 38

Lawrence Central 69, Indpls Pike 64



Southern Roads Tournament

Championship

Bloomington Lighthouse 55, Medora 41

Consolation

Christian Academy of Madison 46, Pleasant View Christian 12

First Round

Bloomington Lighthouse 60, Cannelton 29

Columbus Christian 48, Christian Academy of Madison 47

Seven Oaks Classical 62, Pleasant View Christian 7

Semifinal

Bloomington Lighthouse 65, Seven Oaks Classical 34

Medora 42, Columbus Christian 37