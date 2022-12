FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Needing three free throws to seal a come-from-behind win against Carroll, Concordia’s Avery Cook at the charity stripe in the final moments.

Cook nailed all three free throws, sealing a 52-51 win over Carroll while earning your Gem of the Night Honors!

The Cadets’ win also comes on Eugene Parker night, where Concordia celebrated the late alum with a dedication ceremony on the school’s new basketball court. Concordia improves to 3-1, and 1-0 in SAC play with the win.