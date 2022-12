FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia completed a late comeback at the free throw line with no time remaining, while Homestead, Wayne, North Side and Luers got off to a 1-0 start in SAC play Friday evening.

On the girls side, Columbia City earned a huge win at The Castle to get a leg up in the NE8 conference race, while Heritage celebrated former coach Cheri Gilbert with a court dedication Friday evening.