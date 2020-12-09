12/8 Prep Basketball Recap – Leo boys, Concordia girls win as North Side boys fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 16 Leo edged defending SAC champ Bishop Luers in the Knights’ first game of the season by a score of 57-51 to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.

Blake Davison led Leo with 15 points, while Ayden Ruble added 11 and D.J. Allen 10. Naylon Thompson of Luers led all scores with 27 points.

At By Hey Arena Notre Dame recruit Blake Wesley went over 1,000 points for his career as visiting South Bend Riley bested North Side 73-50.

In girls hoops 3A no. 7 Concordia used a 21-2 run to top visiting DeKalb 60-23. Concordia’s Annaka Nelson paced all scorers with 20 points while senior Chanteese Craig added 14.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 41, Bloomington South 36

Bellmont 50, Eastside 41

Bethesda Christian 76, Christel House Academy 40

Charlestown 49, Henryville 40

Elkhart 63, Goshen 45

Elkhart Christian 77, Prairie Hts. 45

Ev. Harrison 63, Boonville 35

Evansville Christian 67, Vincennes Rivet 29

Fremont 60, Garrett 58

Huntington North 57, Mississinewa 56

Indiana Math and Science Academy 57, Indiana Deaf 43

Lafayette Harrison 67, University 48

Leo 57, Ft. Wayne Luers 51

Mishawaka Marian 52, Mishawaka 45

Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 71, Union Co. 52

Penn 76, New Prairie 60

S. Bend Riley 73, Ft. Wayne North 50

Tipton 78, Elwood 41

Triton 65, Lakeland Christian 47

Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 59, Union City 38

Woodlan 54, Angola 53



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 67, Eastern (Greentown) 35

Angola 49, Concord 37

Batesville 48, Hauser 41

Bedford N. Lawrence 84, Jeffersonville 37

Benton Central 76, Rensselaer 38

Bethany Christian 73, Lakeland Christian 19

Borden 39, S. Central (Elizabeth) 26

Carmel 45, Westfield 41

Cascade 57, Indpls Ritter 40

Center Grove 42, Plainfield 40

Clarksville 49, Christian Academy 12

Clinton Prairie 55, Tri-Central 38

Connersville 44, New Castle 43

Danville 54, Greencastle 27

Ev. Memorial 66, Gibson Southern 42

Fountain Central 35, Crawfordsville 32

Ft. Recovery, Ohio 72, Blackford 30

Ft. Wayne Concordia 60, DeKalb 23

Ft. Wayne Wayne 81, Marion 18

Goshen 36, W. Noble 30

Hamilton Southeastern 56, Pendleton Hts. 46

Heritage 54, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 37

Indiana Deaf 50, Traders Point Christian 32

Indianapolis Homeschool 53, Indpls Tindley 31

Jac-Cen-Del 43, Waldron 26

Jennings Co. 57, Seymour 39

Kouts 69, Westville 39

Lafayette Harrison 96, Logansport 31

Lanesville 63, Paoli 40

Lapel 69, Daleville 34

Martinsville 73, Columbus East 65

McCutcheon 73, Pioneer 55

Morgan Twp. 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 42

New Palestine 48, Shelbyville 41

Noblesville 45, Brownsburg 42

Norwell 72, Northfield 45

Oldenburg 45, Rising Sun 27

Oregon-Davis 67, Rochester 56

Orleans 62, Springs Valley 37

S. Bend Washington 56, Homestead 43

S. Putnam 69, Clay City 16

Shakamak 47, Riverton Parke 36

Shenandoah 83, Monroe Central 30

Southwestern (Hanover) 71, Milan 25

Southwestern (Shelby) 76, Knightstown 20

Terre Haute North 69, W. Vigo 44

Wabash 44, Bluffton 36

Washington Twp. 40, Boone Grove 25

Western 70, Kokomo 53

Winchester 60, S. Adams 37

Yorktown 49, Wapahani 33

Marion County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Indpls Roncalli 79, Beech Grove 35

Lawrence Central 65, Indpls Perry Meridian 46

Lawrence North 81, Decatur Central 49

Southport 52, Indpls Brebeuf 28

Warren Central 56, Indpls Park Tudor 29