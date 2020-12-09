12/8 Prep Basketball Recap – Leo boys, Concordia girls win as North Side boys fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 16 Leo edged defending SAC champ Bishop Luers in the Knights’ first game of the season by a score of 57-51 to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.
Blake Davison led Leo with 15 points, while Ayden Ruble added 11 and D.J. Allen 10. Naylon Thompson of Luers led all scores with 27 points.
At By Hey Arena Notre Dame recruit Blake Wesley went over 1,000 points for his career as visiting South Bend Riley bested North Side 73-50.
In girls hoops 3A no. 7 Concordia used a 21-2 run to top visiting DeKalb 60-23. Concordia’s Annaka Nelson paced all scorers with 20 points while senior Chanteese Craig added 14.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 41, Bloomington South 36
Bellmont 50, Eastside 41
Bethesda Christian 76, Christel House Academy 40
Charlestown 49, Henryville 40
Elkhart 63, Goshen 45
Elkhart Christian 77, Prairie Hts. 45
Ev. Harrison 63, Boonville 35
Evansville Christian 67, Vincennes Rivet 29
Fremont 60, Garrett 58
Huntington North 57, Mississinewa 56
Indiana Math and Science Academy 57, Indiana Deaf 43
Lafayette Harrison 67, University 48
Leo 57, Ft. Wayne Luers 51
Mishawaka Marian 52, Mishawaka 45
Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 71, Union Co. 52
Penn 76, New Prairie 60
S. Bend Riley 73, Ft. Wayne North 50
Tipton 78, Elwood 41
Triton 65, Lakeland Christian 47
Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 59, Union City 38
Woodlan 54, Angola 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 67, Eastern (Greentown) 35
Angola 49, Concord 37
Batesville 48, Hauser 41
Bedford N. Lawrence 84, Jeffersonville 37
Benton Central 76, Rensselaer 38
Bethany Christian 73, Lakeland Christian 19
Borden 39, S. Central (Elizabeth) 26
Carmel 45, Westfield 41
Cascade 57, Indpls Ritter 40
Center Grove 42, Plainfield 40
Clarksville 49, Christian Academy 12
Clinton Prairie 55, Tri-Central 38
Connersville 44, New Castle 43
Danville 54, Greencastle 27
Ev. Memorial 66, Gibson Southern 42
Fountain Central 35, Crawfordsville 32
Ft. Recovery, Ohio 72, Blackford 30
Ft. Wayne Concordia 60, DeKalb 23
Ft. Wayne Wayne 81, Marion 18
Goshen 36, W. Noble 30
Hamilton Southeastern 56, Pendleton Hts. 46
Heritage 54, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 37
Indiana Deaf 50, Traders Point Christian 32
Indianapolis Homeschool 53, Indpls Tindley 31
Jac-Cen-Del 43, Waldron 26
Jennings Co. 57, Seymour 39
Kouts 69, Westville 39
Lafayette Harrison 96, Logansport 31
Lanesville 63, Paoli 40
Lapel 69, Daleville 34
Martinsville 73, Columbus East 65
McCutcheon 73, Pioneer 55
Morgan Twp. 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 42
New Palestine 48, Shelbyville 41
Noblesville 45, Brownsburg 42
Norwell 72, Northfield 45
Oldenburg 45, Rising Sun 27
Oregon-Davis 67, Rochester 56
Orleans 62, Springs Valley 37
S. Bend Washington 56, Homestead 43
S. Putnam 69, Clay City 16
Shakamak 47, Riverton Parke 36
Shenandoah 83, Monroe Central 30
Southwestern (Hanover) 71, Milan 25
Southwestern (Shelby) 76, Knightstown 20
Terre Haute North 69, W. Vigo 44
Wabash 44, Bluffton 36
Washington Twp. 40, Boone Grove 25
Western 70, Kokomo 53
Winchester 60, S. Adams 37
Yorktown 49, Wapahani 33
Marion County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Indpls Roncalli 79, Beech Grove 35
Lawrence Central 65, Indpls Perry Meridian 46
Lawrence North 81, Decatur Central 49
Southport 52, Indpls Brebeuf 28
Warren Central 56, Indpls Park Tudor 29