FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In one of the most-anticipated girls contests of the season it was 3A no. 3 Norwell knocking off 4A no. 1 Columbia City 45-44 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” while the first night of SAC girls-boys doubleheaders headlined twenty local prep basketball games featured on Friday’s Highlight Zone!
12/8 Highlight Zone – Norwell knocks off Columbia City
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now