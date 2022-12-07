FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider opened its boys basketball season with a road win while the Northrop girls continued their area dominance to headline prep hoops on Wednesday night.
Ke’Drell Billigsley led Snider with 17 points as the Panthers topped DeKalb 51-43 in Waterloo. Snider now faces Wayne on Friday night in the first night of SAC doubleheaders this season.
Northrop moved to 7-1 on the season as the Bruins took down visiting East Noble 77-27 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium. Neveah and Saniya Jackson each scored 17 points to pace the Bruins.
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cambridge City 65, Anderson Prep Academy 45
Ft. Wayne Snider 51, DeKalb 43
Hammond Noll 65, Griffith 48
Indiana Math and Science Academy 66, Indiana Deaf 29
Indpls N. Central 59, Indpls Attucks 39
Indpls Roncalli 71, Triton Central 54
Lawrence North 73, Lawrence Central 64
W. Noble 66, Concord 34
Wabash 58, Adams Central 48
Winchester 66, S. Adams 27
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellmont 47, Ft. Wayne Luers 37
Corydon 62, Austin 29
Eastside 45, Churubusco 27
Ft. Wayne Northrop 77, E. Noble 27
Indpls Herron 45, BELIEVE Circle City 40
Indpls Riverside 47, Victory College Prep 41
Lapel 81, Madison-Grant 32
Leo 36, Angola 34
Monrovia 65, Indiana Math and Science Academy 19
Tippecanoe Valley 66, Triton 41
Tipton 58, Elwood 8
Tri 60, Randolph Southern 39
Union (Modoc) 48, Anderson Prep Academy 44
Union City 47, Centerville 39
Union Co. 31, Hagerstown 15
Warsaw 80, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65
Whiteland 60, Rushville 50