FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider opened its boys basketball season with a road win while the Northrop girls continued their area dominance to headline prep hoops on Wednesday night.

Ke’Drell Billigsley led Snider with 17 points as the Panthers topped DeKalb 51-43 in Waterloo. Snider now faces Wayne on Friday night in the first night of SAC doubleheaders this season.

Northrop moved to 7-1 on the season as the Bruins took down visiting East Noble 77-27 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium. Neveah and Saniya Jackson each scored 17 points to pace the Bruins.

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cambridge City 65, Anderson Prep Academy 45

Ft. Wayne Snider 51, DeKalb 43

Hammond Noll 65, Griffith 48

Indiana Math and Science Academy 66, Indiana Deaf 29

Indpls N. Central 59, Indpls Attucks 39

Indpls Roncalli 71, Triton Central 54

Lawrence North 73, Lawrence Central 64

W. Noble 66, Concord 34

Wabash 58, Adams Central 48

Winchester 66, S. Adams 27

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellmont 47, Ft. Wayne Luers 37

Corydon 62, Austin 29

Eastside 45, Churubusco 27

Ft. Wayne Northrop 77, E. Noble 27

Indpls Herron 45, BELIEVE Circle City 40

Indpls Riverside 47, Victory College Prep 41

Lapel 81, Madison-Grant 32

Leo 36, Angola 34

Monrovia 65, Indiana Math and Science Academy 19

Tippecanoe Valley 66, Triton 41

Tipton 58, Elwood 8

Tri 60, Randolph Southern 39

Union (Modoc) 48, Anderson Prep Academy 44

Union City 47, Centerville 39

Union Co. 31, Hagerstown 15

Warsaw 80, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65

Whiteland 60, Rushville 50