12/7 Prep Basketball Recap – Warsaw girls top Tippecanoe Valley

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw moved to 7-2 in girls basketball with a 64-27 win over visiting Tippecanoe Valley on Monday night to headline area hoops action.
Abby Sanner and Kensie Ryman had 11 points each to lead a balanced Warsaw attack.
Kaydence Mellott tallied 12 points to pace Tippecanoe Valley, who falls to 4-3 overall with the loss.
Monday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Eminence 59, Bloomington Lighthouse 53
Frankton 60, Taylor 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 46, Crawford Co. 39
Blue River 73, Tri 60
Bowman Academy 48, Calumet 45
Clarksville 53, Crothersville 49
Eminence 66, Bloomington Lighthouse 39
Hammond Morton 57, Lighthouse CPA 50
Indpls Park Tudor 49, Indpls Shortridge 21
Indpls Riverside 81, Indpls Washington 30
Lakeland 45, Prairie Hts. 29
Michigan City Marquette 57, Hammond Clark 25
N. Knox 42, White River Valley 37, OT
Penn 83, S. Bend Riley 10
W. Noble 73, Hamilton 11
Warsaw 64, Tippecanoe Valley 27