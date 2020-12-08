12/7 Prep Basketball Recap – Warsaw girls top Tippecanoe Valley

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw moved to 7-2 in girls basketball with a 64-27 win over visiting Tippecanoe Valley on Monday night to headline area hoops action.

Abby Sanner and Kensie Ryman had 11 points each to lead a balanced Warsaw attack.

Kaydence Mellott tallied 12 points to pace Tippecanoe Valley, who falls to 4-3 overall with the loss.

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Eminence 59, Bloomington Lighthouse 53

Frankton 60, Taylor 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 46, Crawford Co. 39

Blue River 73, Tri 60

Bowman Academy 48, Calumet 45

Clarksville 53, Crothersville 49

Eminence 66, Bloomington Lighthouse 39

Hammond Morton 57, Lighthouse CPA 50

Indpls Park Tudor 49, Indpls Shortridge 21

Indpls Riverside 81, Indpls Washington 30

Lakeland 45, Prairie Hts. 29

Michigan City Marquette 57, Hammond Clark 25

N. Knox 42, White River Valley 37, OT

Penn 83, S. Bend Riley 10

W. Noble 73, Hamilton 11

Warsaw 64, Tippecanoe Valley 27