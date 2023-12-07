AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park Christian (8-2) continued their impressive start to the season by knocking off Woodlan (6-3) in overtime, 55-54, on Thursday.
Junior Ava McGrade paced the way for the Panthers with a team-high 34 points. Meanwhile, Riah Johnson sinked the go-ahead free throws in overtime to seal a win for Lakewood Park.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Argos 59, Rochester 34
Barr-Reeve 54, N. Daviess 48, OT
Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Seymour 42
Bethany Christian 77, Oregon-Davis 40
Cass 46, Peru 36
Castle 71, Evansville Mater Dei 41
Caston 43, N. Judson 25
Center Grove 55, Bloomington South 24
Charlestown 58, Henryville 23
Crawford Co. 50, Mitchell 25
Dubois 37, Tell City 32
Eastern (Greene) 52, Bloomfield 37
Edgewood 69, S. Vermillion 25
Elkhart Christian 41, Triton 38
Evansville Christian 37, Shakamak 30
Evansville Memorial 60, Evansville Bosse 15
Floyd Central 50, Silver Creek 45
Fountain Central 42, N. Vermillion 32
Fremont 48, Edon, Ohio 34
Greensburg 58, S. Dearborn 19
Indpls Cathedral 51, Guerin Catholic 32
Indpls Scecina 65, Indpls Washington 29
Jasper 47, Vincennes 25
Kouts 42, DeMotte Christian 36
Lafayette Harrison 62, Twin Lakes 45
Lakewood Park 55, Woodlan 54, OT
Lanesville 35, Borden 33
Linton 67, Clay City 33
Loogootee 52, Washington Catholic 3
Maconaquah 63, Tri-Central 24
Michigan City Marquette 71, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 34
Monroe Central 43, Yorktown 33
Mooresville 66, Cascade 38
N. Central (Farmersburg) 64, White River Valley 37
Parke Heritage 51, Crawfordsville 14
Pendleton Hts. 80, Delta 36
Pioneer 31, N. White 19
Princeton 66, Boonville 41
Rensselaer 66, Delphi 46
S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, Crothersville 27
S. Central (Union Mills) 40, Washington Twp. 35
S. Decatur 45, Hauser 23
S. Newton 41, N. Newton 28
S. Ripley 41, Madison Shawe 19
S. Spencer 45, Wood Memorial 35
Scottsburg 69, New Albany 28
Seeger 53, Riverton Parke 17
Sheridan 56, Rossville 19
Southwestern (Hanover) 51, New Washington 42
Tecumseh 54, Perry Central 43
Trinity Lutheran 72, Christian Academy of Madison 48
Vincennes (South Knox— 62, Vincennes Rivet 44
W. Washington 42, Eastern (Pekin) 38
Wapahani 54, Winchester 49
Washington 57, N. Posey 33
Marion County Tournament
Quarterfinal
Indpls N. Central 55, Beech Grove 24
Indpls Pike 45, Indpls Ben Davis 34
Indy Brebeuf 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 15
Lawrence Central 57, Lawrence North 55
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Geo 40, Believe Circle City 29
Indiana Deaf 62, Providence Cristo Rey 42
Indpls Tech 81, Liberty Christian 44
Kankakee Valley 57, Morgan Twp. 55
Mooresville Christian 60, Indpls International 53
S. Bend Riley 35, Glenn 24
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 81, Jimtown 49
S. Bend Washington 77, S. Bend Clay 72
Valparaiso 65, Indianapolis Northwest 60
Westfield 59, Guerin Catholic 41
Westview 36, NorthWood 28