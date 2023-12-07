AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park Christian (8-2) continued their impressive start to the season by knocking off Woodlan (6-3) in overtime, 55-54, on Thursday.

Junior Ava McGrade paced the way for the Panthers with a team-high 34 points. Meanwhile, Riah Johnson sinked the go-ahead free throws in overtime to seal a win for Lakewood Park.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Argos 59, Rochester 34

Barr-Reeve 54, N. Daviess 48, OT

Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Seymour 42

Bethany Christian 77, Oregon-Davis 40

Cass 46, Peru 36

Castle 71, Evansville Mater Dei 41

Caston 43, N. Judson 25

Center Grove 55, Bloomington South 24

Charlestown 58, Henryville 23

Crawford Co. 50, Mitchell 25

Dubois 37, Tell City 32

Eastern (Greene) 52, Bloomfield 37

Edgewood 69, S. Vermillion 25

Elkhart Christian 41, Triton 38

Evansville Christian 37, Shakamak 30

Evansville Memorial 60, Evansville Bosse 15

Floyd Central 50, Silver Creek 45

Fountain Central 42, N. Vermillion 32

Fremont 48, Edon, Ohio 34

Greensburg 58, S. Dearborn 19

Indpls Cathedral 51, Guerin Catholic 32

Indpls Scecina 65, Indpls Washington 29

Jasper 47, Vincennes 25

Kouts 42, DeMotte Christian 36

Lafayette Harrison 62, Twin Lakes 45

Lakewood Park 55, Woodlan 54, OT

Lanesville 35, Borden 33

Linton 67, Clay City 33

Loogootee 52, Washington Catholic 3

Maconaquah 63, Tri-Central 24

Michigan City Marquette 71, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 34

Monroe Central 43, Yorktown 33

Mooresville 66, Cascade 38

N. Central (Farmersburg) 64, White River Valley 37

Parke Heritage 51, Crawfordsville 14

Pendleton Hts. 80, Delta 36

Pioneer 31, N. White 19

Princeton 66, Boonville 41

Rensselaer 66, Delphi 46

S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, Crothersville 27

S. Central (Union Mills) 40, Washington Twp. 35

S. Decatur 45, Hauser 23

S. Newton 41, N. Newton 28

S. Ripley 41, Madison Shawe 19

S. Spencer 45, Wood Memorial 35

Scottsburg 69, New Albany 28

Seeger 53, Riverton Parke 17

Sheridan 56, Rossville 19

Southwestern (Hanover) 51, New Washington 42

Tecumseh 54, Perry Central 43

Trinity Lutheran 72, Christian Academy of Madison 48

Vincennes (South Knox— 62, Vincennes Rivet 44

W. Washington 42, Eastern (Pekin) 38

Wapahani 54, Winchester 49

Washington 57, N. Posey 33

Marion County Tournament

Quarterfinal

Indpls N. Central 55, Beech Grove 24

Indpls Pike 45, Indpls Ben Davis 34

Indy Brebeuf 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 15

Lawrence Central 57, Lawrence North 55

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Geo 40, Believe Circle City 29

Indiana Deaf 62, Providence Cristo Rey 42

Indpls Tech 81, Liberty Christian 44

Kankakee Valley 57, Morgan Twp. 55

Mooresville Christian 60, Indpls International 53

S. Bend Riley 35, Glenn 24

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 81, Jimtown 49

S. Bend Washington 77, S. Bend Clay 72

Valparaiso 65, Indianapolis Northwest 60

Westfield 59, Guerin Catholic 41

Westview 36, NorthWood 28