12/7 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead girls, Leo boys win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In girls action it was 4A no. 5 Homestead over 3A no. 1 South Bend Washington while in boys action 3A no. 2 Leo bested Bishop Luers to headline area prep basketball on Tuesday night.

Homestead defeated the top-ranked team in 3A behind a double-double from UConn-bound senior Ayanna Patterson. Patterson tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds while Emma Reust chipped in with 15 points.

GBB

SB Washington 52

Homestead 65

FINAL

Ayanna Patterson 21 and 11, Emma Reust with 15, Ali Stephens with 9 and 10, Stock 9, Keinsley 9 — Homestead Athletics (@Spartytweets) December 8, 2021

At Bishop Luers it was the visiting Lions over the host Knights 72-35. Luke LaGrange and Brody Hiteshew led the Lions with 14 points apiece.